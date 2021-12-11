Kolkata: The West Bengal CID has busted a fake arms license racket and arrested six persons regarding the same. With the arrests, the flourishing business in making fake gun licences has got exposed. On arrest of a young man from Memori in East Burdwan, a lot of information could be obtained. Allegedly, these licences were given to security guards of various private companies in exchange for large sums of money. The security guards were working in different agencies using the fake gun licences. Investigators are working to determine the extent of the allegations and how far the business has spread in the district and even up to Kolkata.

The CID has come to know the racket was earning big money in exchange for making fake gun licenses. Allegedly, Safiq Mollah, a youth directly involved in this gang was first arrested from Harindanga in Memari police station area. After that, the CID came to know more details about the racket. Five security guards who worked in different organizations—Zulfiqar Sheikh, Sabir Mandal, Emanul Mandal, Hafizul Sheikh and Biman Mandal—were also arrested.

Safiq Mollah was arrested from his home on Thursday night. Besides, CID raided Dakshindari, Jagatpur, Bundel Gate etc. in Kolkata and arrested the rest. Zulfiqar’s house is in Bochpur of Nadanghat police station in East Burdwan. Sabir’s house is in Kule village of Monteshwar police station. Emanul’s house is in Harindanga of Memari police station. Hafizul’s house is in Ambona of Ketugram police station. Biman’s house is in Gubaria, Haroa, North 24 Parganas. According to sources, fake rubber stamps of East Burdwan and North 24 Parganas district DM have been found from Safiq.

Besides, fake rubber stamps of magistrates of Asansol-Durgapur Commissionerate and Chandannagar Commissionerate of Executive Magistrate and Murshidabad have also been recovered, sources said. Apart from this, fake stamps of government officials of Bihar and Jharkhand were also found from Safiq.