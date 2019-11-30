Jagdeep Dhankar and the Bengal CM have been at loggerheads for some time now.

NEW DELHI: Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankar and state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are engaged in a heated war of words and it is unlikely to die down anytime soon.

In his latest salvo, Dhankar has accused Banerjee of disrespecting him and the constitutional post of the Governor on the day the country was celebrating its 70th Constitution Day.

Dhankar, in his tweet attacking Banerjee, said, “I attended the Constitution Day programme at the Assembly, digesting indignities to the high office only because the day is very special to all of us. I am sure there would be soul searching. The address delivered by me is documented and reflects utmost restraint.”

He also accused Banerjee of not extending courtesy to the Constitutional post of the Governor.

He said, “I would never ever compromise on extending courtesy to anyone, much less the Hon’ble CM for whom I have enormous personal regard. Surprisingly, she made no expected move, leaving me bewildered; was stumped. All including Amit Mitra, Partho Chatterjee, and Abdul Manan were greeted by me.”

Dhankar also accused Banerjee of keeping the Governor waiting to speak on Constitution Day.

He said, “Called upon members to soul search at the sequence of events that compromise the position of the Constitutional head. How can a Governor be made to speak after others have spoken? Every time I seek to salvage the situation, they execute their script.”

The ruling Trinamool Congress was also quick to attack the Governor for “misusing” the Constitutional post to attack the elected government of the state.

Senior TMC leader and Education Minister of West Bengal Partha Chatterjee said, “The Governor should himself do some soul-searching because he is acting like the mouthpiece of the Bharatiya Janata Party. How can a nominated constitutional post be above an elected head of the government? Time has come to introspect whether we need the post of a Governor in any state.”

Mamata Banerjee also attacked the Governor, saying that the office of the Governor is trying to run a parallel administration in Bengal.

Speaking to reporters in Bengal, Banerjee said, “He (the Governor) is attention hungry; he does these little things from time to time to get attention from the media to save his job.”

This is not the first time such an ugly spat of words has broken out between the Governor and the West Bengal government. Even earlier, Dhankar had criticised the Mamata Banerjee government for not cooperating with him.

During the Governor’s tour of North Bengal last month, no staff from the state administration in North Bengal attended the meeting called by the Governor and the Governor said that administrative officers failed to attend because they were instructed to do so from Nabanna (state Secretariat).

The West Bengal Governor had also been critical of the Mamata Banerjee government in the past. He had raised questions about the “lackadaisical” attitude of the state government in providing relief to the people in the cyclone-hit areas of Bengal last month.

Dhankar had also voiced his opinion about the lack of the state government’s attention to the strike by ad hoc teachers in the state.

Not just this, the West Bengal Governor had also been critical of the state government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in particular even during the Durga Puja carnival, where Dhankar had said that proper courtesy had not been extended to the Governor with regard to the sitting arrangement done by the state government.