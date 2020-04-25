In a candid conversation with The Sunday Guardian, Governor of West Bengal, Jagdeep Dhankhar flagged several issues ranging from a possible scam in the public distribution system in West Bengal to how Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is disregarding the Constitution. Excerpts:

Q: Reports are coming from West Bengal about shortage of food grains. Questions are also being raised regarding the effectiveness of the public distribution system (PDS) in the state. Has the state received enough food grains? Where is the problem?

A: There are indeed worrisome reports of people being in dire need of food. A recent violent incident has upset me. To alleviate the problems of the poor during Covid-19, the Pradhan Manti Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) was unveiled on March 23, 2020. Under this scheme, free ration for three months would be available to more than 6 crore people of West Bengal, which includes 5 kg rice per person per month and 1 kg dal per family per month.

I got inputs from several quarters that the state government has virtually stalled the scheme and people were in dire need. I got in touch with Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, to learn that while his Ministry and the FCI in West Bengal were fully geared and ready to supply rice to the state, as per PMGKAY, unfortunately, the state has taken no steps in that direction. I catalysed the situation by flagging the issue to the Chief Secretary, whose initial response on the issue was evasive. However, this process has now started after weeks of delay.

My biggest worry is that the PDS in West Bengal, as per numerous inputs, is virtually politically hijacked. It is under the control of the ruling party workers. Ration dealers are thoroughly stressed as they have to go by the command of the political workers of the ruling party. There are inputs that ration is being distributed based on tokens issued by ruling party workers. This is a worrisome state of affairs and I have formally indicated that those officials who would fail by acts of omission or commission in discharging their obligations in ensuring free ration to the poor would be sternly dealt with.

I have publicly pleaded that there should be immediate political unlocking of the PDS as it has taken the shape of a scam and the balloon is getting bigger by the day. My efforts to have inputs from the Food Secretary and the Food Minister are yet to fructify.

Q: You have used the term “PDS scam” in your tweets. What is the scam that you are referring to?

PDS has taken the shape of a scam as it is totally hijacked by the ruling party workers. The state apparatus has apparently abdicated its legal obligations. This is both illegal and criminal and cannot be countenanced. Free ration meant for the poor cannot enrich the coffers of black marketers and profiteers. I have taken a very serious view of it lest this scam overtake other scams the state has seen and that had stigmatised the state.This issue that the state is not revealing the correct number of Covid-19 deaths has caught the attention of the media within the state and outside. A group of non-resident Bengali physicians, health scientists, and healthcare providers born, raised, and educated in the state of West Bengal, have in an open letter to CM Mamata Banerjee raised serious issues about the gross under-testing in West Bengal, and the misreporting of data on the cause of deaths in Covid-19 patients. Their assertion is evidence that mortality data in Covid-19 patients emerging from West Bengal is misreported or not fully reported. Not reporting the underlying Covid-19 as cause of death is falsification of data.Recently, eight bodies of medical professionals, including the local branch of the IMA, have submitted jointly an 11-point petition to the CM seeking transparency in Covid-19 death data. They have flagged other issues also. One of the signatories is ruling party MP Shantunu Sen.There is also strong criticism in the representation about the opaque means of determining Covid-19 deaths. I have indicated to the government that the issue must be revisited. The situation is one of total disconnect and distrust between the government and medical professionals between government and the public.Real-time data in such kind of crisis helps the people confidently face the challenge and make lockdown and social distancing fruitful. There is no reason for hiding this data. Coronavirus is secular, non-discriminatory and makes no distinction on the point of ideologies or status of people. In such a situation, there does not appear to be any rationale to conceal the data.The testing is slowly picking up in West Bengal. However, our record has not been very flattering. We are much behind the national average. Given the sensitivity and demographic situation in the state, there is need for more testing. The government looks for alibis where there is none and this is not a proper approach.The Nizamuddin Markaz incident has shocked and shaken the nation. It has enhanced the coronavirus spread and Covid-19 deaths. All states in the country are in an overdrive to identify and quarantine those who attended the Markaz at Nizamuddin. The situation in West Bengal leaves much to be desired. When a journalist put a question to the CM about this, her response was: “This is a communal question.” I have taken strong exception to this. There can be no communal question in containing the menace generated by the Nizamuddin Markaz. We have to be in a high alert mode.The MHA had, on 10.4.2020, sent a communication to the Government of West Bengal indicating the dilution of lockdown, absence of social distancing in market areas where licensing was granted for non-essential items, and religious congregations were taking place. The situation is that religious congregations have been taking place under the very nose of the police. I have indicated to the state government authorities also that their inaction or tacit approval is against law. It is a major misconduct in service and will be dealt with strongly. People have received the MHA intervention in the right perspective as a timely warning as it was factually well premised.The face-off between the Central team and the state government is unfortunate and a matter of very serious concern. In taking a confrontational approach, the state government has disregarded the Constitution, ignoring the legal regime of Disaster Management as also reflections of the Supreme Court in its order dated 31.3.2020. I have indicated repeatedly to the CM that she has to change her style of functioning and (she) cannot be a “law unto herself”. There are Constitutional prescriptions for working of each Constitutional functionary, be it the Governor or the Chief Minister. I am pained to reflect that disregard for the Constitution by her is outrageous and is being overlooked at the moment by me in view of sensitivity of the situation and the crisis we are in.My consistent stand right from the beginning is that there has to be synergetic working for welfare of the people of the state. The CM has ignored it. I have invited her attention that the state is not fiefdom of an individual. It has to be run in accordance with the Constitution. She must perform her Constitutional obligations and her approach that during crisis, the Governor should be in sleep mode, can only be lamented.The MPs flagged the issue to me and I was surprised. MPs hold a significant role in the polity of the country and have a critical role to play, more so in the times of crisis in their constituencies. Curtailment of their legitimate activities inspired by political motivation is not wholesome to governance. MPs must step out within the limits of law to help the people. What an ironic situation that an MP of the ruling party related to the CM can feed thousands of persons every day and others can’t even step out of their house.I flagged the issue to the CS only to get a response from the Additional Chief Secretary, Home, saying, “We are following the protocol”. Such a communication to the Constitutional head is unacceptable. I have called for a very detailed enquiry and would take the matter to its logical end. Accountability at the senior level cannot be overlooked. The politicisation of the bureaucracy and its emasculation is antithetical to governance and weakens democracy and I find here it is increasing.I am all for cooperation with the state government in the interest of West Bengal. My oath under Article 159 of the Constitution requires me, apart from protecting the Indian Constitution, to serve the people of the state. It is my obligation to be working with the government shoulder to shoulder, but the attitude of the state government is absolutely at the other end. The CM’s disregard of Constitutional prescriptions could not have been more. The issue is engaging my serious attention. As an expedient measure right now, there is need to be in togetherness mode to combat and face Covid-19.The CM, West Bengal, is 24X7 in Central government bashing mode, accusing the Governor without any basis and looking for alibis. When it is time for her to govern, she engages only in publicity. Crores of rupees have been spent by her for political purposes in the anti-CAA advertisements that are under judicial scrutiny and there is an interim order. My attention has also been drawn by several people to diversion of huge funds of public exchequer for political programmes and this huge drain of funds from the public exchequer is engaging my attention for a way forward approach. I would always want that CM and the Governor act in tandem, in coordination and in synergy so as to work in the interest of the people.