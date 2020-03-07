NEW DELHI: West Bengal accounted for the maximum number of snakebite deaths in India in the last few years, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

According to figures provided by the Central Bureau of Health Intelligence (CBHI), a government body under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 609 people died in three years, from 2016 to 2018, in West Bengal. This number was 319 for Uttar Pradesh, 248 for Madhya Pradesh and 230 for Andhra Pradesh during this period. As per the last available figures of 2018, there were more than 1.64 lakh cases of snakebites all over the country.

As per figures, the total number of deaths due to snakebite across the country during the period was 2,013, though there was decline in snakebite deaths in 2018. While 1,068 persons died in 2016, 1,060 in 2017, this number came down to 885 in 2018.

Interestingly, West Bengal reported maximum number of deaths from 2011-2015 also, except in 2014, according to the agency. The total number of snakebite deaths across the country was 1559, 1375 and 1123 in 2011, 2012 and 2013 respectively out of which West Bengal reported maximum number of deaths–388, 383 and 201 in these three years. In 2014, Orissa reported maximum snakebite death cases. However, in 2015, West Bengal again topped the list of states with a maximum of 163 death cases.

Minister of state for health Ashwini Chouby, while speaking in Parliament, said that Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has constituted a “National Task Force for Research on Snakebite in India” to carry out a nationwide study to estimate incidence, mortality, morbidity and economic burden due to snakebite in India. The ICMR National Snakebite Project (INSP) will also build capacity of health system on prevention and management of snakebite envenomation, including its complications.

“The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued directions to all the states to include Anti Snake Venom Serum (ASVS) in the list of essential drugs of the state, procure these drugs locally for supply to health facilities for use to the needy persons and extend support under the National Health Mission,” he said.

A study has indicated that currently marketed anti-venoms were found to exhibit poor dose efficacy and venom recognition potential against the venom of neglected snake species, while the marketed anti-venom formulations are meant for the commonly found four snake species.