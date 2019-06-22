BJP accuses TMC of roping in Rohingya refugees to foment trouble.

Kolkata: The shifting of Arjun Singh’s allegiance from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to the BJP has triggered turmoil in the Barrackpore area. This has led to some violent incidents in Bhatpara and Kakinara in North 24 Parganas that have claimed the lives of three people and left several others injured, since the results of the Lok Sabha polls were declared.

Singh became a BJP MP from being a TMC MLA after winning the Barrackpore seat in the just concluded Lok Sabha polls. Political analysts said that this has led to a steady exodus of Trinamool Congress leaders to the BJP.

It may be mentioned that in the last three weeks, the TMC has lost control of at least six municipalities, with more than 100 councilors shifting allegiance to BJP from TMC.

Imankalyan Lahiri, a senior political analyst and Professor of International Relations at Jadavpur University, said: “What is happening at Bhatpara is an example of fight for territorial superiority. More such unrest is expected in Bengal in the coming days. While the BJP is trying to gain a stronghold by poaching leaders from TMC, the Trinamool Congress does not want to leave any stones unturned and is fighting back to regain their lost party offices from BJP’s grasp.”

However, Thursday’s violence took a different turn after clashes that the state government, in an order, claimed were of a “communal nature” and stopped internet services throughout Barrackpore, Basirhat and Bongaon sub-division in North 24 Parganas. Even the Governor has condemned the incident and urged the state government to take “positive steps” to bring back normalcy in the area. The deceased have been identified as Rambabu Shaw and Dharamveer Shaw.

The order dated 20 June mentioned that “a report has been received on 20 .06.2019 that a sudden law and order problem involving communal tension has cropped up in the surroundings of Jagaddal and Bhatpara Police station area under Barrackpore Police Commissionerate and there is every possibility of rumours being spread throughout the district.” The CP of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate has been changed. In place of Tanmoy Roy Chowdhury, Manoj Verma has been placed as police commissioner, Barrackpore.

The BJP has demanded both CBI and NIA inquiries. Dilip Ghosh, state BJP president, said: “We have received reports that Rohingya refugees have been brought from outside Barrackpore to create a riot-like situation. We condemn the incident. We have urged the Union Home Ministry to send a team to Barrackpore to oversee the law and order situation prevailing there. A three-member delegation team led by S.S. Ahluwalia, Satya Pal Singh, V.D. Ram visited Barrackpore on Saturday and they will submit a report to the Union Home Ministry as early as possible.”

On Saturday, Bhatpara remained tense. After a BJP delegation visited the spot and returned, fresh violence occurred and a BJP supporter was injured as a result of the clash. S.S. Ahluwalia, BJP leader, said: “I found bullets of Insas and SLR rifles. I spoke to the local people of that area and they claimed that police firing has led to the death of our workers. I will submit the report to the ministry and request them to send a team to oversee theprevailing conditions.”

CPM leaders, including Sujan Chakraborty, also went to the spot. CPM has demanded an immediate all-party meeting to resolve the impasse at Bhatpara.

Partha Chatterjee, state parliamentary affairs minister, said: “How can police allow leaders of other political parties enter an area when Section 144 has been imposed? This is failure of the police administration. Law is the same for all political parties. The BJP is trying to create anarchy in the state after receiving some seats in Bengal.”

Bratya Basu, Trinamool Congress leader, said: “BJP is trying to create anarchy in every block and municipality where they have gained control.” While the deceased’s families demanded government jobs, BJP leaders said that police firing had led to the death of two men in Bhatapara.

BJP leader Arjun Singh has said: “The TMC is trying to create unrest at Bhatpara under the Barrackpore police commissionerate by bringing people from outside Bengal. As more municipalities may go in the hands of the BJP, TMC is terrified and so they are trying to unleash violence. The Commissioner of Police (CP) of Kolkata Police should immediately step down from his post.”