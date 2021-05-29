The property comes with six mechanised car parking spaces for the homebuyer.

Mumbai: Actor Amitabh Bachchan has bought a luxury duplex property with a carpet area of 5,184 square feet for Rs 31 crore in a project named “Atlantis” located at New Link Road, Andheri West, by developer Crystal Pride. According to the property registration documents accessed by The Sunday Guardian, the new property is located on the 27th and 28th floors of the highrise. Also, the property comes with six-mechanised car parking spaces for the homebuyer.

A review of the copy of the registration documents shows that Bachchan bought the property on 31 December 2020, and registered it in April 2021. For the said property, the actor paid a stamp duty of Rs 62 lakh, which is 2% of Rs 31 crore, taking advantage of the Maharashtra government’s stamp duty concession of 2% valid till 31 December 2020. According to real estate brokers dealing in the area, the per sq ft value of the property works out to around Rs 60,000.

The Maharashtra government, in a bid to provide a much-needed push to the real estate sector and encourage homebuyers to continue buying property in the pandemic, had offered a stamp duty waiver. Under this scheme, homebuyers had availed 2% stamp duty offer till December 2020, and later 3% till March 2021. However, the government did not extend the offer despite appeals by developers and representatives from the real estate sector. Now, homebuyers have to pay 5% stamp duty on any property purchase.

Besides several properties in India, Bachchan has an apartment in France. Amitabh Bachchan has bunglows in the plush Juhu locality— Prateeksha, Jalsa, Janak and Vatsa. The Prateeksha bungalow is where Amitabh Bachchan’s parents lived for several years. This is where the superstar likes spending his spare time. Janak is another bungalow that the family purchased in 2004 and this Rs 50 crore property is used as a family office and working zone. The Vatsa bungalow in the JVPD scheme has been leased out to Citibank and generates good income by way of rentals for the family. Jalsa is the two-storied bungalow situated near JW Marriott in Juhu where the family lives across 10,125 sq. ft. The property was reportedly a gift from noted producer/director Ramesh Sippy for Amitabh Bachchan’s role in Satte Pe Satta. Bachchan also purchased a bungalow behind Jalsa for a sum of Rs 50 crore in 2013. This property covers 8,000 sq. ft. in living area.

The ancestral house of the family is situated at 17, Clive Road, in Allahabad and this has now transformed into a reputed educational trust. Amitabh Bachchan also has two apartments located in Juhu which are estimated to be worth about Rs 40 crore along with another apartment in Juhu worth Rs 1.75 crore, and a Gurgaon flat as well.

The list of Amitabh Bachchan’s houses also includes Jaya Bachchan’s flats in Bhopal and his daughter-in-law’s 5-bedroom premier apartment in the BKC (Bandra-Kurla Complex) which she purchased in 2015. The family also holds ownership of agricultural land which is worth more than Rs 11 crore. These plots are situated at Lucknow, Barabanki and Bhopal. The couple also owns non-commercial land worth a whopping Rs 114 crore throughout Noida, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Mumbai and Pune. Non-agricultural land in Ahmedabad is owned by the family, worth approximately Rs 15 lakh, along with a commercial building in Juhu which is estimated to be worth in excess of Rs 25 crore. Amitabh Bachchan also owns commercial properties worth in excess of Rs 50 crore in Mumbai.