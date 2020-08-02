Every leader in Bihar cutting across party lines is demanding a CBI probe into the matter.

Patna: Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged suicide has become a major political issue in Bihar, with almost every leader cutting across party lines demanding a CBI probe into the matter. On Saturday, senior leader of JDU and a minister in the Nitish Kumar Cabinet, Sanjay Jha, categorically said: “Sushant Singh’s father has filed an FIR in Patna and the Bihar police is conducting an investigation into the case. Ultimately, the family has suffered; if they raise the demand for a CBI probe into the matter, definitely the Nitish Kumar goverment would recommend the matter for a CBI probe. But the demand has to come from the family.” He also raised serious concern at the way the Bihar police was being treated by the Mumbai police and following a policy of non-cooperation.

On Friday, another minister in the Nitish Kumar Cabinet Maheshwar Hazare launched a scathing attack on Rhea Chakraborty, the girl friend of Sushant Rajput, and went to the extent of saying that “she was Vishkanya (venounous snake women) and in cahoots with the Bollywood mafia conspired against Sushant Singh Rajput and entrapped him in her love and after taking away huge amounts of money from him, plotted his elimination at the behest of some powerful people in Bollywood.” Talking to The Sunday Guardian, the minister categorically said that the matter needed to be investigated threadbare by some competent authority like the CBI.

Sushant Singh Rajput has a large fan-following across the state and his sad demise came as a rude shock to his fans. In election-bound state of Bihar, not a single political party now wants to be left behind in asserting that they played the pivotal role in proper investigation of the issue. So now, cutting across party lines, all the leaders are demanding a CBI probe into the matter. Talking to The Sunday Guardian, another minister from BJP Vinod Narayan Jha said, “All of us want that the matter should be thoroughly investigated and if the family wants a CBI probe into the matter, Nitish Kumar will recommend the same most willingly.”

The elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tej Prarap Yadav, and even Tejashwi Yadav have been raising the same demand for some time now.

Meanwhile, president of Bihar police association Mritunjay Singh raised serious questions on the safety of the Bihar police officials who have gone for investigation of the case to Mumbai. He said, “In the federal structure of the country, any state police can go to another state for investigation and it’s the duty of the state police concerned to extend all cooperation. But the way four Bihar police officials are being treated in Mumbai, I have serious doubts on their safety as this case is very high profile and there could be nexus of the mafia. I, therefore, demand that some senior IPS officer and a lady officer, too, should be sent to Mumbai and the team should be given all security there.” Meanwhile, sources indicate that the Bihar government is already at the contemplation stage and is in consultation with legal experts to hand over the case to CBI.