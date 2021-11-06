New Delhi: Four people, including one army personnel and a BSF officer, died in Samastipur district of Bihar after consuming spurious liquor. The recent deaths have raised question on the almost six years’ prohibition policy of CM Nitish Kumar as people are buying liquor from bootleggers and unauthorized outlets.

In a state where there is prohibition, this is the fifth such incident in recent times of people dying after consuming spurious liquor. Earlier, in at least four similar incidents in Gopalganj, Bettiah, Muzzafarpur and Siwan, at least 50 other people have died. The official figure is close to 35. BSF sub inspector, Vinay Singh, (54) died on Friday evening, 8 pm. Mohan Kumar (27), the army jawan, too, died in a hospital at the Danapur cantonment area on the same day. The other two people who have died are Shyam Nandan Chaudhuri and Veer Chandra Rai. At least five are admitted in different hospitals.

According to local police officers, a bottle of IMFL has been recovered from the site, where a Diwali get-together was being hosted by the army jawan. The bottle of liquor was reportedly arranged by the army jawan. Earlier this week, 20 people died after consuming spurious liquor in Gopalganj. Samastipur SP Manavjit Singh Dhillon told the media that the army jawan and the BSF sub inspector were consuming liquor at two separate Diwali get together. The state has witnessed multiple incidents of such nature in the recent past which has been attributed to the post-panchayat elections celebrations.

Police has in these cases admitted they the death occurred due to “poisonous” liquor locally available. At least four people have been arrested for their alleged role in manufacturing such nature of liquor.

In Mohammadpur village in Gopalganj district, eight people died earlier this week while two more succumbed on way to Patna medical College hospital. In neighbouring West Champaran

district too, 10 people died after consuming liquor at Nautan village.

Family members claimed they had joined a party in the village last night and after their return they

complained of loss of eye sights. They were later shifted to Sadar hospital,where they died in the morning.

According to police, liquor was being imported in polythene bags

from neighbouring Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

There is total prohibition in Bihar since 1 April 2016. Elections for the three-tier Panchyati Raj institutions are going in the state in 18

phases.