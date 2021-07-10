New Delhi: The BJP’s politics in Rajasthan is set to undergo a change after the induction of Bhupender Yadav into the cabinet during the recent expansion.

Though Yadav stays away from party’s groupism in Rajasthan, his entry into the cabinet will impact intra-party politics. There is no denying groupism is rampant in Rajasthan BJP due to which the image of the party is being dented. The high command continues to be indecisive.

The party leaders are vying for the post of chief minister, even though the assembly elections are far away. Even state in charge Arun Singh was not spared. The faction fighting came out in the open after the bid to dislodge the Ashok Gehlot government last year could not succeed.

The groupism intensified when it appeared that the high command wanted to shift former CM Vasundhara Raje to the sphere of central politics. During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP allied with Kirodi Lal Meena and Hanuman Beniwal. Both the leaders were known as Raje’s adversaries. BJP had an alliance with Beniwal’s party and one seat was given to it. Beniwal won the election amid the Modi wave then.

In another development, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was made a cabinet minister, and the state BJP charge was given to Satish Poonia. With this began the efforts to sideline Raje. Shekhwat, who is close to the high command, has emerged stronger in state politics. Another senior BJP leader from Rajasthan Om Birla was appointed as Lok Sabha Speaker. Birla was not that active in state politics. But his supporters have high expectations after his stature grew tremendously. His supporter base is quite significant, with Diya Kumari being a well-known youth face. Needless to say that BJP had to cut a sorry figure when attempts to destabilize the government led by Ashok Gehlot went adrift. Even Shekhawat had to face several allegations. Groupism was at its peak thereafter. Raje was sidelined during by-elections. She chose to be silent but her supporters were vocal.

Several decisions taken after Satish Poonia’s appointment as BJP president turned out to be wrong ones. Somya Gurjar was made Jaipur Mayor at the advice of a Sangh leader. This decision harmed the party. She had to quit amid allegations of corruption. Her husband Rajaram was arrested by ACB allegedly in a shady deal worth Rs 20 crore. Name of Sangh pracharak Nimbaram also figured in this case. It is embarrassing for both the BJP and the RSS.

In another development that embarrassed BJP, RLP chief Hanuman Beniwal, who won LS poll in alliance with BJP, made a sensational statement against the party in charge in Rajasthan Arun Singh. Similarly, the group comprising adversaries of Raje, is in a bind over Beniwal. BJP is in a fix over Nimbaram. The BJP seems to be disappointed to see that the team it was banking on is actually inviting troubles. However, Shekhawat was allowed to continue in the cabinet despite allegations. He is considered close to Amit Shah. It suggests that there is no threat to the existing team as of now.

The BJP leaders, who are not part of any faction, are now hopeful of some positive development after Bhupender Yadav was appointed a cabinet minister. A leader close to Amit Shah, Yadav has proved his utility for the party on many occasions. Bihar poll results proved that Bhupender is a master of election management. He played an important role in the last three elections of Rajasthan. A known low-profile leader, Yadav may not be seen politically active in Rajasthan, but one thing is clear that factionalism will grow in future even as the state polls approach. As of now, national vice president Vasundhara Raje is mainly under target in this group fighting. She is silent. But the factionalism of Rajasthan BJP will pose a challenge to the high command.