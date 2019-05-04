New Delhi: As campaigning intensifies for the 12 May Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of betraying on 96% of its promises made to the people of Delhi and saying that even the issue of Jan Lokpal which Arvind Kejriwal had raised remains unfulfilled after four-and-half-years of his rule in the national capital.

Releasing a report this week prepared by BJP think tank Public Policy Research Centre (PPRC) titled “A tale of betrayal”, party vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said that the key promise of the AAP government, Jan Lokpal Bill has not been fulfilled. He said ahead of the 2015 Assembly elections in Delhi, the AAP had released a 70-point action plan, but 67 out of 70 promises remain unfilled. The report stated that the AAP government failed to deliver on its promise of making its own Jan Lokpal. “Ironically, Kejriwal has removed the internal Lokpal of the party Admiral L. Ramdas,” he alleged.

Attacking the AAP government in the national capital over the issue of full statehood, the BJP leader said, “In the last four-and-half years, the AAP and the city government have never tried to work amicably to discuss the issue of full statehood to Delhi despite knowing the fact that the status of full statehood can only be granted to Delhi after an Act is passed in Parliament.” He added,“Instead of working with the Central government, they have always indulged in the politics of confrontation.”