NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election, the Bharatiya Janata Party has a number of campaigns planned ahead. “Ghoshna Patra”, a manifesto to be developed using recommendations from Delhiites on how to improve the city, will soon be included in the campaign schedule. Additionally, the launch of NaMo Cyber Yoddha (NYC) to motivate 50,000 youths in one month is considered to be another feather in the cap, as claimed by BJP workers.

Referring to details of NaMo Cyber Yoddha, a senior leader of BJP Delhi told The Sunday Guardian, “Many individuals are influenced by the works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NCY is a platform for them. This is a voluntary-driven programme where individuals can raise issues on important matters.”

The role of cyber warriors will be to bring out the key issues in Delhi without being involved in politics. It is to be expected that cyber warriors must have a nationalist ideology and must stand against anti-national forces. The warriors will also work on providing free rations to 74 lakh people and bring out the harsh reality behind propaganda-based politics.

BJP spokesperson Khemchand Sharma told this paper, “We will focus on issues related to pollution, education, hospitals, DTC, infrastructure, and so on. We aim to empower the youth and we will continue with the programme after the MCD election as well.” Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta, Social Media Head, Dr Rohit Upadhyay, state IT chief Puneet Agrawal, secretary Tajinder Singh Bagga, spokespersons Ajay Sehrawat, Shahzad Poonawalla, Khemchand Sharma, Ashish Sood and so on are some of the key persons associated with the campaign.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), too, has been extensively carrying out social media campaigns, ahead of the election. Going ahead with regular press conferences, the AAP has been regularly bringing out the key issues in the BJP-ruled MCD. Along with MCD campaigning, the party’s social media is flooded with posts about its ongoing campaigns in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

“We are actively campaigning for the MCD elections and our sole aim is to make Delhi garbage-free,” Mohinder Goyal, an AAP MLA, told this paper. MCD in-charge and AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said, “We are focussing on the ground problems, as well as carrying out social media campaigns; our main focus is the garbage problem in Delhi.”

Meanwhile, The Sunday Guardian also took a look at the followers of the AAP, Delhi and BJP Delhi on two of the most popular social media platforms, Twitter and Facebook. Both platforms are extensively used by people of all age groups, rather than being limited to Gen Z, who are obsessed with Instagram. The Twitter handle of BJP Delhi showed around 1.2 million followers on Friday, while the AAP Delhi showed only 347K followers. Similarly, the Facebook page of Delhi BJP showed around 3.1 million followers, whereas, AAP Delhi has 1.8 million followers on Facebook, as on Friday.