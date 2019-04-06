Srinagar: After public rallies by PM Narendra Modi and Party President Amit Shah, state BJP workers have started door to door campaign with much gusto.

The National Conference and PDP have decided against fielding candidates in Jammu-Poonch and Udhampur-Doda, to avoid ‘splitting of secular votes.’

The main worry for BJP is refusal by Chaudary Lal Singh to withdraw his nomination from both parliamentary seats of Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan on the Udhampur-Doda and Jammu-Poonch areas. Union Minister Jitendra Singh is seeking re-election from Udhampur-Doda Parliamentary segment, and being Minister in Centre, he carries the burden of high expectations among the people and there is a general sense of dissatisfaction.

Similarly, Jugal Kishore Sharma is seeking re-election from Jammu-Poonch parliamentary segment and faces a tough fight as Congress candidate has the backing of both NC and PDP. Lal Singh has interestingly sought open support of Prime Minister Narindra Modi to defeat both the candidates of the party.

In a major respite BJP has roped in Ex-Congress Minister Sham Lal Sharma into party fold.

He has lot of influence on Jammu-Poonch parliamentary segment especially in Raipur-Domana and Akhnoor assembly segments. His joining the BJP has given a real relief to Jugal Kishore Sharma.