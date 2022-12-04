‘Party’s perceived performance is better now than in the initial days of 2022 for the April elections which were deferred’.

NEW DELHI: The high-decibel political campaign in Delhi for MCD polls came to an end on Friday and on 4 December, voters of the national capital will elect their ward representatives. Amid all this, BJP’s internal survey has apparently indicated that the party will win a majority of the MCD wards. According to a senior party leader, a “survey conducted by BJP shows the party winning a good number of seats”. The survey was conducted between 13-25 November, with a good sample size of voters. While talking to The Sunday Guardian, a BJP functionary from the Delhi unit claimed: “The BJP has a stronghold on quite a few seats; with efforts in other wards, the party might secure more than the majority in this election.”

According to the BJP leader, the party’s perceived performance is better now than the survey conducted in the initial days of 2022 for the April elections, which were later deferred and the unification of MCD was announced. “At that time, the party would have been able to clinch very few seats, but now, the BJP’s prospects have changed,” the BJP leader said.

Last week, while talking to The Sunday Guardian, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta claimed that the BJP will win more than majority in the MCD elections. The reason behind the perceived steep rise in BJP’s performance is campaign launched by the party against its principal opposition AAP. In August, the Delhi BJP hit the streets against the new liquor policy brought by the AAP government. Just a month before the election, the BJP brought videos of jailed minister Satyendar Jain, where he is seen getting a massage. This development has triggered political uproar in the national capital.

On the other hand, AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that the AAP will win the majority in the MCD elections. In the 2017 MCD elections, BJP won 181 seats and AAP and Congress won 48 and 30 seats respectively. BJP is in power at MCD for the last 15 years and this year, it is facing stiff competition from AAP. The result of the high-stakes MCD elections will be declared on 7 December.

Meanwhile, a week before the election, BJP campaigned on the streets of the national capital with full strength.

Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Bhupendra Yadav, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitendra Singh, Meenakshi Lekhi, Ajay Bhatt, and Annapurna Yadav and Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jairam Thakur, were seen campaigning for BJP candidates.