NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi may be announced soon after Holi, BJP insiders have said, adding that Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari has suggested three to four names in each of these constituencies. A BJP source confirmed that former cricketer Virender Sehwag has declined BJP’s offer to contest the elections from West Delhi citing personal reasons; however, he would be “supporting” the BJP in the elections.

With Sehwag opting out of the race, the BJP leadership may repeat sitting MP Parvesh Verma from West Delhi. Senior BJP leader Pawan Sharma is another contended from the seat, while former MP and Congress leader Mahabal Mishra is reportedly in talks with the BJP. The party is yet to decide on bringing Mishra to its fold.

Well-placed sources said that cricketer Gautam Gambhir is set to be fielded from the New Delhi seat. Gambhir, sources said, has been meeting different RWAs in the constituency in the run-up to the polls.

However, a number of leaders, including Union minister Vijay Goel and Delhi BJP general secretaries Ravinder Gupta and Rajesh Bhatia, have been contending for the party ticket from the New Delhi seat. Interestingly, the three leaders are also lobbying for party ticket from the Chandni Chowk constituency which is currently held by Union minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. BJP leaders said in the event of Gambhir not being fielded from New Delhi, the party may consider Monika Arora, a lawyer and a former DUSU office bearer.

Insiders suggested that the party is keen on fielding Harsh Vardhan from the East Delhi parliamentary constituency which has been his home turf. Sitting MP from East Delhi, Maheish Girri, is likely to be fielded from Gujarat.

According to party leaders, the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat, which is dominated by the trading community (Baniyas), is facing the toughest competition from candidates like Sudhanshu Mittal, Vijender Gupta, Vijay Goel, Ravinder Gupta and Rajesh Bhatia. However, the state unit is said to have suggested the names of Sudhanshu Mittal and Vijender Gupta to the central leadership.

The central election committee of the BJP, which decides the candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, will have four meetings and all candidates are likely to be declared by the end of this month. A senior Delhi BJP leader said the candidates for the seven seats in Delhi will be declared soon after Holi, so that candidates get ample time to campaign in their constituencies.

Polling in Delhi is scheduled for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections; i.e. on 12 May. This has given party leaders enough time to prepare poll strategies and visit their constituencies.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari is all set to contest from the North East Delhi parliamentary constituency which he won with a big margin in 2014 elections. Given his popularity among the dominant Poorvanchalis in the constituency, the party is unlikely to make any changes on this seat. However, former BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht and former EDMC Mayor Satya Sharma are the other contenders from North East Delhi.

In South Delhi, sitting MP Ramesh Bidhuri is likely to be repeated, though another Gujjar face Rambir Singh Bidhuri is also seeking candidature from the seat. Former BJP MLA Dr S.C.L. Vats is another probable from this seat.

In North West Delhi, a reserved constituency, there will be a tough fight between sitting MP Udit Raj and former BJP MP Anita Arya. The name of BJP vice president Dushyant Gautam, who has been made BJP’s co-incharge for Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, is also doing the rounds.