PM took to Twitter to thank the people of Tripura for their unwavering faith in BJP.

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party secured 96% of the seats in the recently held panchayat elections in Tripura. Results for the gram panchayats, panchayat samitis and zilla parishads were declared on Wednesday and Thursday. Polls were conducted on 27 July in 994 of the 6,646 seats wherein the BJP alone won over 86% seats before the polls.

As soon as the results were declared, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and thanked the people of Tripura for their unwavering faith in BJP. “The party’s repeated successes in the state (Tripura) demonstrate the power of development, and democratic temperament. It also shows that with the right effort, everything is possible,” the PM tweeted.

The victory of BJP can be linked to various development works carried out by the party after coming to power in the state. The key factors that led to the party’s massive victory in the panchayat polls include implementation of the 7th Pay Commission and rural development. Speaking to The Sunday Guardian, BJP MLA Vishnu Deb Varma said, “It was a peaceful election and we should respect the people’s mandate. The main force behind this victory is the hard work of our kaaryakartas. The development work done by our government is also the reason behind people trusting our party.”

To bring a transformative change and connect it with the mainstream India, Modi 2.0 government is especially focusing on the Northeast under its vision 2020. In its 100-day plan of action various schemes have been operationalised, including a plethora of projects related to tourism and road, for example: a) improvement of road connecting Amarpur (Fatiksagar) with Chabimura and having access to eco-tourism centre in Tripura; b) improvement of road from Gandacherra-Raishyabari road at Ch. 18.30 KM to Narikel-Kunja (Length 8 km) for easy access for tourists from Dhalai, North and Unakoti districts to Narikel Kunja island surrounded by Dumbur lake in Tripura.