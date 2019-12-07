PM addressed two rallies in Gumla and Khunti, but did not share dais with Das.

NEW DELHI: Alarmed by the feedback from the ground, a cautious BJP has “revised” its electoral strategy in Jharkhand, distancing itself from Chief Minister Raghubar Das, especially in the tribal-dominated areas. Elections for the 81-seat Assembly are underway in the state. There are 28 seats reserved for the Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Elections for two phases, involving 33 seats, are over, while the same for the rest of the seats will be held in the next three phases. Counting will be held on 23 December.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed two rallies this week in Gumla and Khunti, dominated by the tribals, did not share dais with him, and preferred Union Tribal Affairs Minister and former Chief Minister Arjun Munda. Sources said the CM not accompanying the Prime Minister during the latter’s rallies in his state indicates the party’s reluctance towards the Chief Minister. In Khunti, he did not utter Rabhubar Das’ name. The party is also gradually removing the word “Raghubar” from its slogans.

“The PM has so far addressed four rallies in Palamau, Jamshedpur, Khunti and Gumla, but took the CM along with him only in the first two places. Moreover, the Jamshedpur rally was planned at the last minute. Earlier, the rally was supposed to be held at Chaibasa, which is considered as ‘weak’ for the BJP and, therefore, needed the PM’s ‘push’. The PM going to Jamshedpur shows nervousness within the BJP camp despite the fact that the CM himself is contesting elections from Jamshedpur East constituency,” a BJP insider said.

He said that the BJP is not feeling confident even at the place from where the Chief Minister himself is contesting and, therefore, had to revise the programme and fix a rally at the heart of Jamshedpur. Ranchi and Jamshedpur have so far been traditionally considered as “safe” and “comfortable” seats, which generally do not need “push” from the Central leaders. The Jamshedpur East has become interesting as his former ministerial colleague Saryu Roy is contesting against him.

“The party is also treading very cautiously on the issue of Saryu Roy. The leadership has not taken any action against Saryu despite the fact that he is contesting against the Chief Minister. Ideally, the party should have expelled Saryu Roy, who has not resigned from the party’s primary membership, for contesting against the BJP’s official candidate. Though state party president Laxman Gilua had said that disciplinary action would be taken against Roy, nothing of that sort has happened so far, clearly indicating that the party is ‘defensive’,” said the source. Neither the Chief Minister nor the Prime Minister spoke a word about Saryu Roy during the rally in Jamshedpur.

The BJP’s election campaign, which was initially centred around Raghubar Das, has also been “restructured”. From the initial “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” and “Jharkhand Pukara, Raghubar Dobara” campaign, it has now been turned to “Ghar Ghar BJP” and “Jharkhand Pukara, Bhajapa Dobara”. The party has already shelved the slogan “Abki Baar 65 Paar” (this time 65 out of 81 seats).

According to sources, the party is unnerved by the poor crowd during the rallies of even Central leaders, including Prime Minister Modi and BJP president Amit Shah. In Khunti and Jamshedpur, the Prime Minister’s rally was reportedly delayed as the crowd at the rally venue was “thin”. He was taken to the venue only after some respectable number by way of a crowd gathered.

Amit Shah, a source said, was very upset when he saw very thin attendance at a rally in Palamau and asked the party candidate and workers to work hard or else it would be difficult to win the elections. In Chakradharpur, where state BJP president Laxman Gilua is contesting, Shah’s rally was delayed for more than two hours.

“Such is the situation that the Chief Minister has to take support from the Prime Minister and the state president has to take support from the national president in their own constituency,” said All Jharkhand Students’ Union (AJSU) president Sudesh Mahto, who is contesting on 32 seats, without any alliance with the BJP.

AJSU, sources said, will hold the key in the post-poll scenario. In the event of a hung Assembly, he may press for a change of the CM face as he is said to be against Raghubar Das. Mahto feels that it was Raghubar Das who was responsible for his defeat in Silli in the last Assembly elections. AJSU sources also blame Das for breaking of its alliance with the BJP.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said: “BJP is aware of the anti-tribal sentiments against the Raghubar Das government and, therefore, PM Modi is trying to distance from him. Also, they don’t have the moral courage to take action against rebel Saryu Roy as he is the one who has been raising the issue of corruption in the government. The party has got clear cut indication that it cannot win the elections by projecting Raghubar Das as the Chief Minister.