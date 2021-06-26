The leadership is torn between Chief Minister Teerath’s replacement and early elections.

New Delhi: With Chief Minister Teerath Singh Rawat unable to create any impact in Uttarakhand, BJP is in a fix over whom to project during the upcoming Assembly election in the hill state. The other reason why the BJP is having problems with Teerath is that he needs to be elected as an MLA before September, which is not easy.

Sources say that one of the advisors of CM has given a report stressing the need to either project a new face or fight election without any chief ministerial candidate like what was done in Assam. It is common knowledge that most of the decisions are being taken in Delhi. Even the advisors have been appointed by the leadership there.

Teerath Singh Rawat came under pressure due to his appointment during unfavourable circumstances in the state. Moreover, Teerath Singh Rawat’s little exposure for such responsibility added to his problems. Now the BJP strategists are trying to find out a solution, with just seven months left for assembly polls. Changing the CM will put the party in an embarrassing situation.

However, there are rumours about a change of guard in Uttarakhand. What is being said is that if a by-election could not be held by August owing to the corona situation, then a constitutional crisis will arise forcing Teerath Singh Rawat to tender his resignation. With this being the case, a new face will be brought in. But this move will not be easy for the BJP leadership.

Another theory is that Teerath Singh Rawat may avoid election under an article of the Constitution. As per the article 151 A of Representation of the People Act, 1951, if Assembly elections are to be held in less than a year’s time, then there cannot be any bypolls on vacant seats. Gangotri and Haldwani Assembly seats are lying vacant following the death of Gopal Singh Rawat and Indira Hyidyesh respectively. So Article 151 applies on both the seats.

But it is mandatory for the CM, who is not an MLA, to get elected as a legislator within six months of being put on the top job. Former Lok Sabha Secretary General P.D.T. Achary said that it is mandatory for Teerath Singh Rawat to fight an election before completing six months in office. He said that a minister in Punjab had to resign after he failed to get elected as an MLA within six months of being appointed. He resigned for a day and was again administered an oath as a minister. But it was challenged in the Supreme Court following which the apex court termed it unconstitutional. If Teerath Singh Rawat loses the byelection, then there will be a crisis. Another option is to prepone Assembly elections. But the question about who will be the new face remains.

According to sources, names of Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni are doing the rounds. Nishank is said to have a good hold on the state by virtue of having been a chief minister of Uttarakhand. Baluni is understood to be less experienced but he has been active in hill politics ever since he became Rajya Sabha MP. Satpal Maharaj is also trying hard to push his candidature. He has met several RSS leaders in the past. What is keeping Satpal’s hope alive is the Assam formula where former Congress leader Himanta Sarma Biswa was given the top post. The BJP high command needs to take swift action in terms of setting things right in Uttarakhand.