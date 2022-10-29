BJP plans to go to the municipal corporation elections with new faces as candidates to beat the massive anti-incumbency.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the BJP has sprung into action keeping in mind the upcoming municipal corporation election in the national capital, where the BJP is facing massive anti-incumbency and a strong opposition from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

The Delhi unit of the BJP has formed 21 committees in various districts of the national capital where these committees have been tasked to strengthen the BJP in each of its districts. These committees would also be responsible to hold several meetings in the next few weeks and begin the door-to-door campaign from the beginning of November one.

Among the 21 committees, the BJP has formed an election management committee that will look after preparations for the elections in the state, while the manifesto committee will work with the people of Delhi in different wards to understand their problems and draft a “people friendly” manifesto.

The manifesto committee will be headed by former Delhi BJP president Satish Upadhyay. An important committee called the “Chargesheet committee” has also been formed by the BJP in Delhi which will be headed by the BJP’s leader of opposition in the Delhi assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. This committee has been tasked with “exposing” the Kejriwal led AAP government in Delhi and to communicate to the people against the failures of the Kejriwal government in Delhi.

The MCD election for Delhi is likely to take place sometime in December this year and various sources indicated that the local body elections in the national capital could coincide with the Gujarat Assembly elections.

This many BJP leaders believe could be an added advantage for the BJP as the party would be showing massive strength in Gujarat and this could have a spill over impact in the Delhi. Some BJP leaders also believe that the elections coinciding with the Gujarat elections could also put the AAP at the back foot as the party would have to spend time and resources in both Delhi and Gujarat, where they are pinning their high hopes to at least get the opposition space.

Senior BJP leaders also indicated that the BJP has drawn a strategy to change all the candidates of the municipal corporation this time around to beat anti-incumbency and would go to the elections with fresh faces.

For this, a fresh selection committee has been constituted and this committee in discussion with Central leaders would ensure the right candidate is chosen by the party in every seat. Sources also indicated that candidates would be chosen only on their “winnability” factor and nothing else would be considered when selecting the candidates for the MCD elections by the BJP.

The MCD election this time would be held for a unified Municipal Corporation in Delhi, unlike in the last election when Delhi had three MCDs.

The total number of seats up for grabs in the Delhi MCD after the delimitation now stands at 250 civic wards as against 272 earlier, out of which 42 has been reserved for Scheduled Castes.