New Delhi: The top leadership of the BJP addressed over 100 rallies in West Bengal which just concluded its month-long elections on Thursday and the results for which are to be declared on Sunday.

The top leadership of the BJP including BJP national president J.P. Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi together addressed over 110 public rallies in West Bengal ever since election to the State was declared on 26 February.

Amongst this, according to approximate estimates by BJP sources in Bengal, Nadda addressed over 40 public meetings, rallies and road shows, while Shah addressed over 50 public meetings and rallies and road shows. The Prime Minister addressed 20 physical rallies and during the last leg of the election campaign, he addressed one virtual rally, keeping in mind the increasing number of Covid 19 cases.

The BJP’s campaign for the West Bengal election was officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground on March 7.

Apart from this the Prime Minister attended 20 other rallies in Bengal and visited Bengal in-between all the seven phases of election. However, in the last phase he addressed a virtual rally.

Amit Shah who had taken charge of Bengal elections for the BJP, virtually camped in Bengal during the period of the election. He also held multiple road shows and conducted a door-to-door campaign in Mamata Banerjee’s 2016 constituency, Kolkata’s Bhawanipur.

Apart from Amit Shah’s rallies, road shows and public meetings, the Union Home Minister had also held over 20 closed door meetings with the senior party workers from West Bengal.

Sources in the BJP say that every time Amit Shah visited Bengal he would have an elaborate meeting with all the office bearers and senior leaders. The agenda of the meeting would be tracking the progress of the party in Bengal, analysing the campaign of the party and how it was being received by the electorate in Bengal.

“Not only this, he would also help design campaigns, take reports and presentations on the party’s work district wise and Vidhan Sabha wise. Each phase was also closely monitored by him and his team in Bengal. Amit Shah ji was 100% present in Bengal during the entire election phase in the state,” a senior party leader told this correspondent.

Not only these leaders, BJP had also brought in senior leaders like Chief Ministers and Union Ministers from various states to campaign for the party in Bengal. Amongst the top campaigners for the BJP were Smriti Irani and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Apart from these, several other senior leaders of the party including leaders like Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat, UP Minister Shahnawaz Hussain, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb amongst many such tall leaders of the party addressed rallies for the BJP in Bengal.

The BJP had also sent a large number of its cadre and organisational leaders from states like Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Political observers from Bengal say that the BJP put in its full might in Bengal to overthrow the Mamata Banerjee led TMC government.