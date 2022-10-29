Ahead of Assembly elections in Rajasthan, the BJP has started to deep-diagnose the deficiencies in the working of its cadre in the state. According to sources, the star strategist of the saffron dispensation Amit Shah is assessing the role of each powerful individual leader in the state unit to plan a strategy which, according to party leaders, would reduce the differences in the faction-ridden party.

The saffron party is counting on the “Meena factor”. Sources privy to developments in the state said that Kirodi Lal Meena, a popular leader among Meenas who was the only Independent Lok Sabha MP elected from Rajasthan in 2009 Lok Sabha elections, has recently had a meeting with Amit Shah and is believed to have discussed about ticket distribution in the state.

Meena, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, is believed to have clearly stated that he doesn’t have any ambition to become the CM face of the party. However, there has been strong agreement between the two that Meena will have a substantial say on all the Meena dominated community and moreover on the constituencies where the Meena votes are a deciding factor. According to political observers, there are about 32 to 35 Meena seats. In the last Assembly elections in 2018, the BJP had won 73 seats out of 200.

Ram Pratap, BJP MLA from Rajasthan, said that it is true that the “Meena factor” will play a determining factor in the coming assembly elections. Party leaders also indicated that the party will employ a strategy where the BJP will leverage its standing by wooing the discontented voter.

As there is allegedly massive anti-incumbency building up against the state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, political analysts in the state claim that the Congress, going by the current trends, could go down below the 20 seat mark out of the 200 Assembly seats in the state.

The saffron dispensation wants to send a strong message across by winning more than 150 seats and consolidating its voter base before the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. In the last Lok Sabha polls in 2019, BJP had won 24 out of 25 seats; the saffron party wants to repeat the electoral rout of Congress in general elections.

A political analyst in the state said, “In the recent Assembly elections in 2018, all the seats where Meenas play an important role in elections were won by the Congress. Now, the BJP wants to wrest all the seats from them. That region is also infested with Meena-Gurjar clashes. The interesting factor is that the BJP is capable of winning more than 30 seats, except a couple. They won’t win Tonk Assembly constituency, Sachin Pilot is strong there. And they may win Karauli as well where Ramesh Chand Meena could dominate.”