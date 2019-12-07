Public Policy Research Centre says AAP has not fulfilled promises made to Delhiites.

New Delhi: Ahead of Delhi Assembly polls, the Public Policy Research Centre (PPRC), a Bharatiya Janata Party-linked think tank, is reviewing the 2015 manifestos of Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to explain how the AAP has failed to keep its promises.

In 2015, AAP had introduced 70 manifestos, one for each Assembly constituency of the capital. The AAP, through its extensive manifestos had made a range of promises, but experts at the PPRC have claimed that the AAP has not fulfilled even 10% of the total promises made by it.

A similar review exercise had been conducted by the PPRC in the past, in which the think tank had alleged that the AAP was misleading people while claiming that it had delivered on all the promises it had made. The new review exercise of PPRC will focus on a more nuanced study.

A source working closely with the PPRC told The Sunday Guardian: “A review of all of AAP’s 70 manifestos is under process and the PPRC will soon come up with its findings. So far, we have concluded that the AAP has not delivered on even 10% of its total promises made to people in the last Assembly elections of Delhi.”

“The study will reveal the fact how AAP had made an extensively wide range of promises, including minor ones like raising the height of the walls of gated apartments at Rohini and Mukherjee Nagar. There are 90% of promises that the AAP made that are yet to be fulfilled. Some of the promises that have not been kept include: promise of 100% absorption and permanent appointments in DU colleges that are funded by the Delhi government; free Wi-fi installation; installation of CCTV cameras; strengthening of public transportation; building of 500 schools; construction of 20 degree colleges; providing 3,000 new playgrounds and filling up of teachers’ vacancies in Delhi’s schools and colleges.

BJP leaders are also preparing a targeted campaign in all the 70 Assembly constituencies across the city. During the campaign, the BJP leaders will raise the issue how AAP has been failed to deliver on its promises.

Vijendra Gupta, an incumbent BJP legislator, told The Sunday Guardian, “AAP is just spreading a lie and the party has failed to fulfill any of the promises made to the voters of Delhi. The BJP will not let any stone unturned in unmasking the AAP in Delhi. We will go to every door of the city and will ask Delhiites to tell us how many promises they think AAP has delivered on.”

The Assembly elections for Delhi’s 70 seats may be held in a couple of months. In the last Assembly elections in 2015, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP managed to register a sweeping victory, winning 67 of the total 70 seats. The BJP managed to win only three seats, while the Congress couldn’t open its account.