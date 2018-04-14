Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary in-charge of Jammu & Kashmir Ram Madhav told the media in Jammu that resignations of two BJP ministers have been sent to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for further necessary action. He said that the ministers resigned in order to address the fears of not only the PDP, but also the state and the nation. Madhav was present in the meeting in which all BJP lawmakers and other party functionaries were present to take a final call on the future course of the party with its alliance partner PDP.

While talking to reporters in Jammu, Ram Madhav said that there was no threat to the coalition government in J&K, but informed sources said that Mehbooba Mufti is going to take a final call on the fate of the coalition as she has been assured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that very soon the Centre will show some tangible change in Kashmir on the movement of the agenda of alliance.

Amid rumours that the PDP may seriously discuss the withdrawal of the party from the coalition, Chief Minister and party president Mehbooba Mufti held a meeting with all PDP lawmakers and party leaders in Srinagar. Mehbooba Mufti has written to Chief Justice of J&K High Court requesting for a fast track special court for the Kathua murder and rape case and has requested that the trial should be completed within 90 days. She has also decided to make a new law which will make death penalty mandatory for raping of any minor in J&K. Mehbooba Mufti as state Home Minister has also dismissed all the cops of Hira Nagar Police Station who have been found accused in the case.

PM Modi on Friday assured the nation that the daughters of Kathua and UP will get justice. The PDP, according to insiders, has decided to press for the suspension of anti-militancy operations and also some forward movement on the agenda of alliance with BJP as soon as possible. Already, PDP minister and brother of Mehbooba Mufti has said that the people of Kashmir have a perception that the PDP is a partner in crime in the killings of innocent people at gunfight sites.