NEW DELHI: BJP MLA Abhay Verma has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking for a fair re-investigation into the assassination of Late Lalit Narayan Mishra, former Railways Minister and senior leader from Bihar. The letter has been copied to Home Minister Amit Shah as well. Verma, who is MLA from Laxmi Nagar constituency in Delhi, has said that he found the demand legitimate and so decided to take up the issue through a letter. Lalit Narayan Mishra was former Railways Minister and his death took place in 1975 when he was assassinated by a bomb blast during the inauguration of a railway gauge line in Samastipur, Bihar. His assassination case is still a mystery, as the case is still pending in the Delhi High Court, while the victim’s family members maintain that the real culprits were let off in this case as this was a political conspiracy.