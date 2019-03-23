Srinagar: The Bharatiya Janata Party has given tickets to its two sitting MPs from Jammu region, including Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore Sharma. Dr Farooq Abdullah has already started campaigning for the Congress candidates.

In Ladakh, the BJP, National Conference (NC) and the Congress have kept their decisions on hold. While the BJP is not getting any response from Thupstan Chhewang, the Congress and the NC are yet to decide whether to have a “friendly battle” or announce a joint candidate. The BJP has decided to field its candidates from all the three parliamentary segments in Kashmir. In Srinagar parliamentary segment, journalist-turned BJP leader Khalid Jehangir will be pitted against Farooq Abdullah. BJP MLC Sofi Yousuf will be fighting against PDP, NC and Congress candidates from Anantnag parliamentary segment.

Baramulla-Kupwara parliamentary segment will witness a multi-cornered contest in which apart from NC, Congress, PDP, both Sajjad Gani Lone’s party and the newly-created party of Shah Faisal would be in the fray.