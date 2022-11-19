NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP has roped in workers from other states to help the party unit in wooing voters for upcoming MCD polls. According to party sources, BJP workers from neighbouring and other north Indian states are being called to strengthen cadre on the ground. “BJP workers from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Rajasthan and Chandigarh have come and many will come in future to canvas for the party,” a senior BJP leader said. These workers will usually focus on the areas where people belonging to their respective states are good in number. In recent decades, people belonging to these states have settled in the national capital and now they form a strong voter base in certain areas.

People belonging to eastern Uttar Pradesh (Purvanchal) have grown to 40 lakh in the national capital and they have emerged as a major vote bank. These voters are largely concentrated in JJ clusters and workers from UP will try to woo them. In recent years, lakhs of people belonging to Uttarakhand have settled in Delhi. Over 12 lakh voters belonging to the hill state dominate at least 50 municipal wards.

To attract these voters, Delhi BJP has given tickets to 9 candidates, belonging to Uttarakhand. Karawal Nagar and its adjoining areas are dominated by people belonging to Uttarakhand. Workers from the hill state will focus on these areas.

“Our workers will focus on all 250 wards and they will go on the ground to help local workers campaign for the party,” Jai Prakash, senior BJP leader said.

In western Delhi, Sikhs form a dominant vote bank. Areas like Rajouri Garden, Subash Nagar, Tilak Nagar and other adjoining areas have a sizeable number of Sikh voters. Several Sikh workers from other states could focus on these areas. The Delhi BJP state office has turned into a war room after the announcement of MCD polls. The party’s central unit is keeping a keen eye on the MCD campaign.

Meanwhile, the BJP has released a list of 40-star campaigners for the upcoming Delhi Municipal Corporation elections. The list includes BJP chief J.P. Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Delhi party state president Adesh Gupta, MP Gautam Gambir, MP Manoj Tiwari and others.

Last week, the AAP also announced its star campaigner list, which had 30 members on it, including former India cricketer and the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The high-decibel civic polls in 250 wards will take place on 4 December and the results will be declared on 7 December. Both BJP and AAP are in stiff competition to clinch the Mayor’s post.