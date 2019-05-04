The demand for Union Territory status is still the main issue in the Ladakh region.

Srinagar: After Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, the Ladakh parliamentary segment witnessed a show of support by Union minister Kiren Rijiju for Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Jamyang Tsring Namgyal. This campaign trail will further see Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu campaigning for Namgyal. Interestingly, rebel candidates from Kargil are being considered as dark horses by political analysts.

In 2014, Thupstan Chhewang, a former BJP member, won this seat by just 36 votes by defeating Ghulam Raza who was an independent candidate from Kargil. This election will see the participation of two independent rebel candidates.

The prospect of Congress doesn’t seem bright as the independent candidates, Asghar Ali Karbalai and Sajjad Hussain Kargali, have emerged as popular choices.

They also enjoy the support of both National Conference and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Like the 2014 elections, this time also there are four candidates in the fray, including two candidates of BJP and Congress.

BJP has shifted its entire focus and energy on the Ladakh segment to retain this seat and most of its important leaders, including Union ministers have campaigned for their candidate.

The demand for Union Territory status is still the main issue in the Ladakh region. BJP has already given divisional status to Ladakh in order to blunt the anger and alienation among its supporters, especially after the resignation of Thupstan Chhewang who resigned not only as MP, but also from the party.

According to reports, the massive campaign of BJP stalwarts, including Union ministers, has brought enthusiasm in the party cadre and they have been able to galvanise support in favour of its candidate.

Ladakh will vote on 6 May and the contest is expected to be a close one. BJP in its manifesto has promised Union Territory status to Ladakh, but the prior resentment of not granting the status still resonates with the people.

Two independent candidates in Kargil area have been conducting public rallies and trying to exploit the sentiment in the region about the discrimination and injustice with people of Kargil. Both of them are campaigning in such a way that there is a clear divide among the voters in Kargil and Leh districts.

BJP leaders from Ladakh region have hopes of titling the votes in their favour by the Union Territory status promise.

“We have now strong hold in all the four Assembly segments of Leh, Kargil, Zanskar and Nobra. We are confident of victory again,” said BJP candidate from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal.