New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party will hold a crucial meeting of all its national office bearers and state presidents in New Delhi on Sunday, keeping in mind the forthcoming elections in five states and also the farmers’ protest which has been one of the sticking points for the party.

Sources in the BJP said that the key focus of the meeting would be the five states of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry that are going for their Assembly elections around April-May, for which a thorough roadmap will be chalked out by the party in the meeting.

The BJP has already launched a high-pitched campaign in West Bengal and Assam. While in Bengal the party is hoping to form its government for the first time by ousting Mamata Banerjee, in Assam it is hoping to retain the state due to the lack of a strong opposition party which is capable of taking on the BJP.

The BJP will also hold discussion about its electoral strategy for Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Sources have also said that the state presidents of the party have also been asked to prepare a report card from their states on the performance of the party and the initiative they have taken to improve the performance of the party and strengthen the organization. This will be presented by these state presidents to the national office bearers.

Sources also told The Sunday Guardian that crucial discussion on the farm laws will also be held at the national office bearers’ meet on Sunday. “The party would like to take feedback from the office bearers on the impact of the farm laws in their respective states and a discussion might be held on the future course of action in terms of the farm laws.”

The meeting, which will be held at the NDMC Convention Centre from 10 am on Sunday, will be chaired by BJP’s national president J.P. Nadda. In attendance will also be B.L. Santosh, BJP’s national general secretary (organisation), all the vice-presidents, national general secretaries, secretaries, state presidents, state observers, state general secretaries (organisation), and all of the Morcha presidents of the party.

Sources hinted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could address the national office bearers on Sunday.

This is being considered as a crucial meeting of the top leaders of the BJP, since this would be one of the first such meetings which will be held after the party’s national president J.P. Nadda formed his new team. They were unable to meet for a long time due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country.