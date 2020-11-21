Srinagar: Although both the National Conference (NC) and BJP have denied that they have entered into any alliance in Kargil, the fact remains that the Kargil Hill Development Council has an alliance between BJP and NC.

Cornered by Opposition parties, the BJP said that they have no alliance and it is a “local arrangement” to run the affairs in Kargil. Many political opponents have asked how the BJP has an alliance with a “gang which is out to weaken the country in collusion with foreign forces”.

Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had called the Farooq Abdullah-led People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) as a “gang being in cohorts with foreign forces to weaken the country”. BJP said that they fought the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil, elections separately and the two parties have not come together in the recent past. Trying to justify the alliance with the NC, the BJP said the two parties had come together to keep Congress away from the Hill Council. In the 2018 elections for the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil, people gave a hung verdict and finally, the NC entered into coalition with two PDP councillors and four independent candidates to take the charge of the Council. But the two PDP councillors merged with BJP. NC spokesman in Srinagar said there is no alliance between BJP and NC and there won’t be any in future too.