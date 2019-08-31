NAGPUR: TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd (TAL), a 100 % subsidiary of Tata Advanced Systems Limited, and Boeing [NYSE: BA] celebrated the milestone of the delivery of the 25,000th Advanced Composite Floor Beam (ACFB) for all Dreamliner airplane variants—787-8, 787-9 and 787-10, at TAL’s state-of-the-art aerospace manufacturing facility in Nagpur, as per a Boeing press release on Tuesday.

Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India, said: “We are very proud of our partnership with TAL. The delivery of the 25,000th floor beam for the Dreamliner, one of the most advanced airplanes in the world, marks a special milestone for a partnership that has stood the test of time. Executing the complexity of the work required in producing an advanced floor beam, clearly demonstrates that our aerospace partners like TAL are upgrading their capability to match the best in the world, strongly supported in their journey of learning, by the training, expertise and best practices that Boeing brings to this partnership.”

Sukaran Singh, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Tata Advanced Systems, said: “With the delivery of the 25,000th floor beam, we have showcased our capabilities in manufacturing of world-class aviation products. Our delivery and quality performance has consistently been on par with global benchmarks and we have ramped up production from four ship sets to 11 ship sets a month.” correspondent