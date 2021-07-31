In last year’s India-China border skirmishes, there was bloodshed. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed, and an unspecified number of Chinese soldiers. China’s United Front Work department, whose job is to spread propaganda and spy, turned this incident into a nationalist campaign, stoking hatred towards India for defending its own territory. UFW has around 22,000 employees working in India, Pakistan, Indonesia, and the rest of the world. Their influence, disinformation and intimidation operations were previously known only to intelligence and law enforcement agencies, but now are beginning to be known around the world, especially in the past 18 months since the outbreak of Covid-19 was first linked to Wuhan, the capital of China’s Hubei province.

Last year, when the WHO finally declared that the virus was transmissible from human to human, it was too late. Evidence now seems to show that the Chinese military and civilian officials were well aware of the virus’ transmissibility as early as October 2019. If this is proved to be true, it will be a geopolitical game-changer. Nations will mount diplomatic as well as legal actions to hold the CCP to account for their attempt to cover up and deflect all responsibility from the P4 Lab run by the Peoples Liberation Army in Wuhan and possibly responsible for the accidental leak of the Covid 2 virus that has infected hundreds of millions around the world and has killed over 410,000 (official government figures) in India alone.

PRC officials suggested that the virus originated in Italy and was transferred to someone who travelled to Wuhan during the holiday period. Then there was a story that the US military had brought the virus to the world military games and released it there. Recently there have been ten million Chinese signatures on a petition asking for an investigation into Fort Detrick’s P4 laboratory as the source of the virus. We all know that China will block any and all attempts to investigate the source of the outbreak and the timing. Supposedly, the PRC knew little about the transmissibility or the possible high mortality rate of seniors and the World Health Organization was discouraged and in fact told that there was no human-to-human transmissibility, then why were they so worried and commenced a global UFW operation working round the clock, to repatriate PPE supplies and ship them back to China? They are after all the world’s largest manufacturers and exporters of such protective gear for frontline workers. We all remember the shortages and exorbitant prices being paid in April, May and June of 2020.

In Wilful Blindness, author Sam Cooper brings readers an incredible account of the PPE repatriation saga. He was later accused of being racist for reporting this story by a group linked to UFW, a wealthy Chinese developer and Triads members. Their rather brazenly public attempt to raise money to fund a defamation suit using a WeChat account was startling enough. However, this account was linked to Joyce Murray, a Liberal Member of Parliament for Vancouver Quadra and the Minister of Digital Government. Eventually, and under pressure from the public, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rose in the House saying that “journalists must be protected, but there are limits, especially when it hurts communities”. I think the world sees through this veiled lawfare process used by the UFW to silence Beijing’s critics. In this excerpt from Wilful Blindness: How a Network of Narcos, Tycoons and CCP Agents Infiltrated the West (a number 1 bestseller on Amazon, and a Globe and Mail bestseller) we will let readers draw their own conclusions.

Dean Baxendale is President of Optimum Publishing International and CEO of the China Democracy Foundation. He has been active in bringing world leaders together on the issues of Human Rights in China through A Way Forward Series of conferences. He works with both IPAC and Hong Kong Watch on communications and public relations.