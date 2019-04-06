Srinagar: As Baramulla prepares for the first phase of polls on 11 April, it seems that the pattern of boycott will be a deciding factor in determining candidates’ victory. In North Kashmir, the sentiment seems to tilt towards National Conference candidate Muhammad Akbar Lone, given the boycott does not affect his strong pockets. Lone has been a prominent face in this area.

PDP has fielded Abdul Qayoom Wani, a trade-union leader with influence over government employees. Sajjad Gani Lone, having his influence in Kupwara district, has fielded Raja Aijaz Ali, a former police officer from Uri with an eye on Gujjar and Pahari votes.

From the BJP camp, Muhammad Maqbool War, an old time party-worker, is being fielded from Baramulla-Kupwara constituency and is considered a “dark horse” by state BJP leaders. The boycott pattern in his favour can be a surprise. Contest by Engineer Rasheed, an independent candidate who has been MLA from Langate for a decade now, can cast an effect on voting pattern.