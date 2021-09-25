New Delhi: The United States-based Global Peace Foundation and New Delhi-based Sunday Guardian Foundation will jointly organize an international conference on “Towards a Values-based consensus in South Asia and the Indo-Pacific” on Wednesday, 29 September, in a virtual mode. The conference is aimed at identifying key challenges faced by the countries of the world particularly South Asia and the Indo-Pacific region and making actionable recommendations for improving the security apparatus. In the event, various stakeholders particularly in the US and India are invited to discuss some of the key areas of working together to fight global challenges of rising religious extremism, strategic and security threats posed by recent developments in Afghanistan and a proactive China and Pakistan alliance that seems to emerge in recent times. The conference was also contextual in the sense that the entire region is under constant threat from the geo-political changes which had security implications that require periodic review and action.

The event is divided into two parts. In the first part, the theme is “Addressing Extremism at its Root: Strategies Based on Shared Values” and the theme for the second session is “Strengthening Regional Collaboration Towards Peace Security, Freedom and Human Rights”.

A host of distinguished academicians, international relations experts and decision makers will participate in the conference. It will include Subramanian Swamy, Member of Parliament, Madhav Das Nalapat, Geopolitics Chair, Manipal University, Jagannath Panda, Research Fellow at Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses and Aishwarya Pandit, Co-Founder, Sunday Guardian Foundation.

Experts from India and abroad will share their experiences and firm up strategies for dealing with the threats faced by India in particular and the world in general from the rising tendencies of bullying powers who are trying to unsettle South Asia and the Indo-Pacific in recent times.