Pansar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 23 (ANI): Acting upon specific intelligence inputs the Border Security Force (BSF) detected another tunnel in the area of Pansar, Jammu, in the wee hours of Saturday, in the ongoing anti tunnelling drive.

The tunnel was detected between Border Post (BP) number 14 and 15. The Border Outposts (BOPs) on Pakistan’s side are Abhiyal Dogra and Kingre-De-Kothe, Sakargarh.

The tunnel is about 150 metres long and 30 feet deep.

The tunnel detected today is the fourth one in the last six months in Samba, Hiranagar and Kathua areas and the tenth in total in Jammu region.

Earlier in June 2020, the BSF had shot down a Pakistani Hexacopter carrying a load of weapons and ammunition in the same area. Its troops had also foiled an infiltration bid in the same area in November 2019, wherein a few BSF troops had fired upon the party trying to infiltrate into India. (ANI)