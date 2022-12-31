NEW DELHI: A Border Security Force (BSF) sniffer dog who had got pregnant in December last year has caused concern within the BSF officials. The dog which was posted with the Meghalaya Frontier of the BSF on the Indo-Bangladesh Border was reportedly pregnant and had given birth to three puppies. The BSF has ordered an inquiry into the matter as according to rules, a BSF dog posted on frontline duty is not allowed to breed in the high security zone duty. The BSF has initiated a court of inquiry by a Deputy Commandant rank officer. The inquiry was ordered by the office of the commandant 170 Battalion, BSF, Dhanakgiri, (Tura) Meghalaya. The order read, “In compliance with station headquarters, BSF Shillong, Ajeet Singh, deputy commandant, is hereby detailed to conduct an SCOI to investigate the circumstances under which dog Lalcy (female) of 43 Bn delivered three pups at BOP Baghmara on 5 December 2022, at around 10 am.”

The Sunday Guardian also spoke to senior officers of the BSF who have said that the inquiry is underway and in the first place, it should not have happened and if it has happened, they are inquiring as to how this happen. The dog was posted with the 107 battalion of the BSF and posted at a Border Out Post (BOP) in Meghalaya. According to sources in the BSF, dogs deployed to such crucial areas of high security zones are not allowed to breed. “Dogs under the BSF are constantly kept under strict vigil and something like this is very uncommon and prima facie, it looks like it was a mistake of the handler who did not take proper care of the dog and ensured that it did not engage in any activities that it was not allowed to,” a BSF officer told this correspondent.