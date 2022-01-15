Supporters want Mayawati to lead from the front, but she has decided not to contest. Going to polls without a CM face may cause further decline of the party.

The popularity of BSP has gone down significantly in recent years. The continued low presence in media and declining focus on their traditional vote bank has accelerated its downfall. Political observers believe that their low on the ground public activities will erode its political base further and result in their diminished electoral performance in the coming state elections. According to a recent survey, BSP will see a 50% downfall in their vote share in the coming elections.

Talking to ‘The Sunday Guardian’, noted commentator, a former politician and a co-founder and Editorial Director of ‘SatyaHindi’, Asutosh said, “I don’t think BSP is holding a low profile. I think BSP is finding itself to be a fish out of water. The politics in UP has changed so much that Mayawati has not been able to adjust herself as per the changes in ground realities.”

“Firstly, she has taken her own caste base for granted. Instead of consolidating her own Dalit vote bank, she is trying to lure the Brahmins. Though she came to power in 2007 because of them but the fact of the matter is that only 17% of the Brahmins had voted for the party.”

“So, today Mayawati is visiting Ayodhya and behaving like an upper caste Hindu leader trying to lure the upper caste voters. The Dalit community in the last six to seven years, along with the Jatavs, have moved to the BJP. Mayawati should have tried to gain them back but she did not make any efforts in the last five years.”