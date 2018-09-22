The senior most professor, Hira Paul Gangnegi of Delhi University’s (DU) Department of Buddhist studies, raised serious questions on the functioning of his department.

Gangnegi who has longest association with the Buddhist department and he is going to retire next year in March said the Buddhist department has become a launch pad for the future politicians.

Ever since the fake marksheet row of a newly elected DUSU president Ankiv Basoya has erupted, the Buddhist studies department of DU is in news.

Basoya, (23), a student of MA Buddhist Studies, is facing the charges of securing admission through a fake marksheet in DU’s Buddhist studies department, was elected as DUSU president in recently concluded DUSU elections on the ticket of Akhil Bhariytya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) a student arm of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

The Buddhist centre singularly famous for producing student’s leader mostly the hooligans type, has so far given 7 of the previous eight presidents of DUSU. Most of these students leader have been enrolled in the courses like women’s empowerment and concept of social and cultural identity and the stages of mental purification.

Interestingly, out of these seven office bearer, five have won on Akhil Bhartiya ABVP shows the greater dominance of saffron student’s wing.

According to the sources, the Buddhist studies department has also produced two vice-presidents, two secretaries and two joint secretaries in the last five years. The students who are not so good at studies have a few select departments to apply to after graduation. Of these, the most popular choice is Buddhist Studies and Law Faculty.

While speaking to The Sunday Guardian reporter on the issue of Ankiv Basoya, newly elected DUSU president’s fake marksheet row, Gangnegi said “The department of Buddhist studies established to teach philosophy of Gautma Buddha is teaching everything except his philosophy. Buddha meticulously avoided power and politics. But the centre dedicated to his philosophy has been turned into a breeding ground for the student’s politics and this is happening just because of corrupt system at place.”

“The Buddhist department is famous amongst the students joining DU to just continue their political ambitions. The easy admission norms with higher intake of 200 plus seats make the department distinguishably suitable for the student’s politics,” Gangnegi told The Sunday Guardian.