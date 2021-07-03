New Delhi: Will the much-delayed Cabinet expansion of the Narendra Modi government take place this month? This question is being asked in the corridors of power these days. If Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not reshuffle and expand his Cabinet by 19 July, then the whole exercise may get postponed until November.

However, sources say that the exercise may take place soon if there is no significant obstacle. The delay in reshuffling the Cabinet has impacted work in various ministries, with several ministers keeping their fingers crossed about their future. Officers too are waiting for the exercise to be completed. The reshuffle buzz began in February last year, but did not happen owing to Covid, elections and other reasons. Again, the Covid pandemic did not let it happen in March, April and May 2021. There was some hope for June but nothing happened in that month too.

Now, dates such as 4-5 July and 6-7 July are being speculated on in some sections of the media. Even some possible names were published, with some leaders being congratulated in advance. Meanwhile, some ministers are having sleepless nights, thinking that they might be axed. Even their personal staff are seeking placement elsewhere. Around a dozen ministers are said to be under the threat of being shown the exit door in the reshuffle. Some surprising names might also be among them. But the question remains as to whether the expansion-cum-reshuffle will take place this week or sometime in the distant future.

Needless to say, it is PM Modi’s prerogative when to carry out the reshuffle and there is a possibility that he may not go for a reshuffle now. With the Monsoon Session likely from 19 July, the Cabinet expansion needs to be done by 10 July. The new ministers will then have some time to face Parliament. If the Parliament session is postponed then the expansion will have to be done before 19 July. If it is not carried out by that time, then it will be postponed for a longer period of time. With this being the situation, ministers, who are likely to be axed, will be a happier lot, while the hopefuls will end up being disappointed.

The BJP also follows the tradition of “muhurt” (auspicious time). A period of Chaturmas will start from 20 July. Hindus don’t perform any new work in these four months. With this in view, the expansion is being expected before 20 July. The question is if the homework has been done for this exercise. The Bihar quota issue has been resolved, with two ministerial berths going to JDU. However, the problem is with Maharashtra. As regards Uttarakhand, the scene is clear there, with Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat having resigned. Now he may be accommodated in a ministry here. There is a buzz that BJP is trying to form government in Maharashtra. If this is correct, then that will delay the expansion plan.

PM Modi’s priorities, however, are believed to be Kashmir and vaccination drive. He does not believe in making hasty decisions. Now what is to be seen who is axed from and who is accommodated in the Cabinet. Those who are sacked may be sent to Raj Bhavans in states such as Madhya Pradesh and Goa. The tenures of the Governors of Punjab, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Manipur are coming to an end. A new Lieutenant Governor for Delhi too is to be appointed. So the ministers who are relieved of their charges in the reshuffle, may be posted as Governors in some of these states. Some reshuffling of Governors may also be carried out. Kerala and West Bengal top the list of such states. Governor Anandiben Patel may be shifted from Uttar Pradesh to Madhya Pradesh. This will pave the way for UP getting a new Governor.