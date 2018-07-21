The local cable operators in Kashmir have threatened a complete blackout if the government did not revoke a ban on over 30 unpermitted channels from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The Cable Operators’ Association head, Amjad Noor told the media that the ban would result in a loss of business for them as customers may not be willing to take their subscription without the Islamic channels. He said that the government would end up making hundreds of people employed with them (cable operators) jobless. He described the decision of the government as anti-trader and said that the move would force them to shut business.

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association has condemned the banning of 30 Islamic and other television channels and claimed that it was in violation of freedom of speech and expression.

A senior police officer in Srinagar told this reporter that the cable operators would not be allowed to air these channels as these channels have the potential to incite violence and could result in a breach of peace on the streets.