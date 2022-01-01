Prime Minister Modi had raised the issue of simultaneous elections long back. Why should this be seen through the lens of this being an attempt to ensure that only his party rules for eternity?

New Delhi: India’s democracy has always started from our homes. Rama and Lakshmana were divided on the decision to have a war, there were differences between Shri Krishna and Balarama on their views about the Kauravas and Pandavas. In the modern era, the followers of Mahatma Gandhi had people who held different views. An Arya Samaji, a member in my own family, had a staunch idol worshipper as his life partner, who would have a yagya in one room in front of beautiful idols, while in the other room there would be bhajan kirtans. So it hurts to see consent or dissent being seen through the prism of support or opposition. Why are decisions not being taken jointly by holding amicable discussions on at least some national and international issues? The issue of “one nation, one election” should be treated like this.

At present, with elections coming in five states, a debate is going on about exercising restraint during the pandemic and on spending thousands of crores for campaigning. It is also said that now every year there are elections somewhere and Prime Minister Narendra Modi starts holding meetings in states every third month. If that is the case, why cannot all parties decide to hold elections to the Legislative Assemblies and Lok Sabha simultaneously by passing a resolution in Parliament?

An argument is made on continuing the election campaign even after the threat of a third wave of corona—that even in superpower US, presidential elections were held despite the epidemic. BJP is in power, but parties like Congress, Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party, Akali Dal, Trinamool Congress are also leaving no stone unturned in their campaigns and show of strength. I remember what industrialist and economic visionary J.R.D. Tata had said, after he was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1992, on the issue of comparison with a superpower. Tata said at the same function: “An American economist predicts that India will become an economic superpower in the next century. But I don’t want India to become an economic superpower. I want India to be a happy country. Indeed, today with all the progress, democratic successes, the expectation should be that India should be healthy and happy.”

Prime Minister Modi had raised the issue of simultaneous elections long back. Why should this be seen through the lens of this being an attempt to ensure that only his party rules for eternity? This is not a dictatorship or a communist system. Most importantly, this is not a new Modi mantra. On the basis of democracy established by the framers of the Constitution, it is only to re-adopt the ideal system which lasted from 1952 to 1967. It is also not as if elections are held simultaneously in the country the expenditure of crores will increase or regional and local level parties or independent candidates will not be able to win. The history of 70 years is witness to how billionaire industrialists, kings, maharajas have lost elections and how people have become ministers or prime minister without ever going to the level of the panchayat among the people. Yes, if simultaneous elections are held, those who earn crores of rupees every year from the electoral business will suffer financial losses. Not only this, due to continuous elections, the leaders who get importance in the parties on the strength of their voice and support will also have to bear the loss.

As far as expenditure is concerned, not only political parties, crores of rupees will be saved for millions of voters and taxpayers of the country. According to a report by India’s prestigious research institute, Centre for Media Studies, about Rs 60,000 crore rupees was spent in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Just imagine, only Rs 10 crore was spent in the first three elections of the Lok Sabha, in 1952, 1957 and 1962. After the liberal economy came, the earnings of the of the parties and candidates started rising. The courts and the Election Commission increased their statutory election expenditure limit to Rs 70 lakh and for Assembly constituencies, Rs 28 lakh. But every party with practical knowledge knows that parties and leaders spend much more. For the paperwork, their chartered accountant prepares the account and submits it to the Election Commission. A very big leader of Maharashtra had publicly accepted that Rs 8 crore is spent by a candidate in the Lok Sabha elections. Some candidates from Tamil Nadu spent around Rs 30-50 crore in the last elections. Some candidates in Andhra gave Rs 2,000 to every voter. At the same time, the Commission, which makes the election arrangements, has to spend about Rs 12,000 crore from the government treasury. In this way, experts estimate that on an average Rs 100 crore is spent on just one Lok Sabha constituency. Expenditure in Vidhan Sabha elections is divided according to the number of more seats. It is true that elections to the Lok Sabha are usually held every five years, but due to instability in the state Legislative Assemblies, their election years have been different in the last decades. The result is that every third and fourth month, elections are held for some or the other Assembly, municipal corporation, municipalities or panchayats. In this way, it seems as if there is an election environment throughout the year. Along with this, due to the imposition of code of conduct on the governments, the development expenditures are curbed and relaxed. Political gains are to anyone, most of the damage is borne by ordinary citizens.

New Year 2022 is the most challenging one for India. The election of a new President is to be held not only after the elections to the Legislative Assemblies, but also after the elections to the Rajya Sabha. There are possibilities of several agreements and new alliances. The government and society will also have to resolve to push the economic chariot forward by dealing with the epidemic. The colours of world politics are about to change. The dangers of terrorism and war seem unlikely to subside. India will have to face a situation like Chakravyuh. That’s why people like us associated with the media can say this: Best wishes to India to be more healthy, happy, prosperous and strong with democratic rights in the New Year.

Alok Mehta is Editorial Director of ITV Network, India News and Dainik Aaj Samaj.