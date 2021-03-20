Goa CM Pramod Sawant says his government wants to restart the mining industry.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has completed two years as chief minister. Sawant took over as state chief minister after the death of Manohar Parrikar on 17 March 2019. On this occasion, he spoke exclusively to The Sunday Guardian. Excerpts:

Q: For the past two years, your government has been stable and successful, but since Manohar Parikar has died, what challenges did you face?

A: Firstly, when I joined two years before, MLAs and minister colleagues have supported me in my tenure. We won two polls and lost one. I have faith in the people. During the last zilla panchayat election, we made a clean sweep. I have carried forward the legacy of Manohar Parrikarji.

Q: You have carried forward the legacy of Parrikar, so how was your experience?

A: I worked with him since 2012 when I was first elected. I worked closely with him as a party worker too. When I took charge as a CM, it was a difficult task to handle, but my party had full faith in me; my colleagues gave me the chance and showed trust in me to become the CM of Goa.

Q: Since the time you have become CM, many small political parties have joined the BJP, so initially it was difficult for you to run the government along with them?

A: Initially, on becoming the CM of Goa, it was difficult to work as there were regional parties people, too, but then with the BJP’s support, it became easier to govern the state. Regional parties’ demand was different, but we all worked together for Goa’s improvement.

Q: In the next eight months, Assembly polls are likely to happen; so what will be the biggest challenge this time, as the Opposition is not strong enough and BJP has already defeated them in other elections?

A: Yes, absolutely. For two years, most of the elections were won by the BJP. When there were zila parishad elections, we made a clean sweep; in local body elections too, we will win. We always try to give a tough fight to the opponent party. We have faith in the people of Goa that they will make us win. The development of Goa, to make Goa self reliant will be our priority. BJP once again will win under my leadership.

Q: Goa is known for its tourism and due to the lockdown it has faced huge loss. How challenging it was to manage the situation of employment as more that 60% of the population rely on tourism?

A: After Covid breakout, foreign tourists have been restricted from visiting the state, but I want to say that Goa is the first state to start tourism in the country and now, many Indian tourists are coming. Most of the people here are connected with the tourism industry.

Q: What about the mining industries; mining is still banned by the SC?

A: The mining cases are in Supreme Court. We have put up our case to the Central government and to the Supreme Court also. My government also wants to restart the mining industries.

Q: There was a time when Covid cases were increasing across India but in Goa, Covid cases were zero.

A: I am myself a doctor; on my birthday, the whole day I spent in a hospital and worked there. We started rapid testing, our health workers were going door-to-door for checking, we have increased beds in hospitals, now we have started a full-fledged vaccination centre across the state. During the pandemic, it was quite challenging as a doctor as I knew the health workers’ limitation. But I am happy that we have tackled the challenges.

Q: A few protests happened for IIT campus here, so after that has anything been decided as to which land or area will be given for it?

A: For IIT Goa, we will definitely be giving land as we want the students to achieve great success. IIT is the need for the hour. If IIT is established here, then local youths will also benefit from it; very soon, we will finalise land for IIT.

Q: Will the 10 members who have joined BJP from Congress get ticket during election, because if that happens, your own party people might have objections to it?

A: BJP is a national party and the candidates’ tickets are decided under the leadership of the Centre. We will send the reports from here and whatever decision is taken by them, will have to be abided by all.

Q: During two years of governance as CM, what was the most challenging phase for you? Also, tell us about the vaccine dose that you took recently.

A: If you ask me about the current challenge, I would say Covid management along with financial management. This is a new pandemic worldwide. I was Covid positive and took a vaccine too.

Q: How have you managed employment here amid the Covid pandemic?

A: Self-reliant Goa means “Aatmanibhar Goa”, be it horticulture, poultry, agriculture and manpower. Earlier, we were dependent on Maharashtra, and Karnataka, but now, we are focusing on “Aatmanibhar Goa”. Within six months, you will see the results. Every Saturday and Sunday from 2 October, the deputy collector went into a village and talked to people, about various issues and the products they are making and we have got a good response. People are again walking the path in becoming self-reliant.

Q: Recently, you spoke about 10,000 jobs, so is that how you will create employment?

A: 10,000 job opportunities are in the government sector; there are job opportunities in the private sector as well; model career centres have also been set up for employment. We are encouraging horticulture, agriculture and poultry for the development and employment of the people of Goa. We want to assure the people that they can get job, even if that be self-employment. We want the people of Goa to succeed.

Q: Many locals of Goa have objected to running casino, your take on this.

A: Goa is known for its tourism. We are a tourist state. Casinos were started 15 years ago and people tend to go against it, politics is involved in it. Tourists come here to visit the casino as well.

Q: After becoming CM, do you get some personal time as even your daughter is very young?

A: Since the two years I have become the Chief Minister, I have been unable to give time to my family as I have been busy with party related work. Being in politics and social work, some things needed to be sacrificed and I always tell my daughter about it. My wife works with me, so she understands it and my father too comprehends it well.

Q: During Covid time, we saw you treating patients in the hospital?

A: Last year on my birthday on 24 April, I decided to celebrate it with the frontline workers and being an ayurvedic doctor, I spent time there and I motivated the doctors.

Q: Any plan that you want to fulfill in the next six months? Any scheme that is yet to be fulfilled?

A: We are planning many schemes and will be putting them forward in the budget. We want to implement it with all the people, give 100% to all the people. Nal se Jal, vision for all will be for all the people of Goa.