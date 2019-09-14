NEW DELHI: Students from Kashmir studying in universities and colleges here are facing a severe financial crunch as their parents are unable to send money due to internet clampdown in the valley for the past several weeks. There are thousands of Kashmiri students studying in reputed universities of the national capital such as Jamia Millia Islamia, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Delhi University.

A PhD student in JNU from Srinagar, who wish to be named, said: “For more than a month, every Kashmiri student has been facing financial crisis. We are organising collection meets where people can contribute as per their wishes.”

Another student from Srinagar said: “My father had sent me a cheque through one of my relatives who came to Delhi a few weeks ago. Now, it is solely on that money that I am surviving.”

Many students who are staying in flats or are paying guests have not been able to pay their rents. Danish Pandit, a Kashmiri student studying in Jamia Millia Islamia, said: “If someone is staying on rent, the landlord doesn’t consider the reason for the delay in payment of rent. Besides this, you have to pay for your food and coursework material. You can’t ask for money from your friends all the time.” Pandit, whose father is a businessman in Srinagar, said that the clampdown has affected local business in the valley.

Nasir Khuehami, national spokesperson of J&K Students’ Association, told The Sunday Guardian: “Kashmiri students in Delhi are facing problems as they are running out of money and hence cannot buy essential commodities. We are also helping these students pay their rent and giving medical help, if needed. The J&K Students’ Association is working for past many weeks in areas where the Kashmiri students reside.”

Khuehami added: “We are a students’ body and we are using whatever fund we can collect from the public. In order to work at a larger level, we are collaborating with the Khalsa Aid (an international NGO), which is providing food stock, groceries, and other essential commodities.”