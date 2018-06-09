The security agencies in the Kashmir valley have told Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh that they were in favour of continuing with the current ceasefire in Kashmir. Singh was on a two-day visit to Srinagar.

But Rajnath Singh did not shed light on how the Centre was planning to proceed with talks with the Hurriyat and Pakistan. At the same time, some elements in the security establishment have opposed the extension of the ceasefire, arguing that it would not be a feasible option during the Amarnath Yatra as they fear IED and grenade attacks by regrouped militants in South Kashmir. The Centre has indicated a decision will be taken after assessing ground inputs.

Singh said that the Central government appointed permanent interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma to talk to people of “all shades of opinion”. Singh gave enough indications that the ceasefire would be extended, but many in the security agencies are of the view that pressure should be mounted on the terrorists in South Kashmir to ensure the smooth conduct of the Amarnath Yatra, which is commencing on 28 June. Reports said that many in the Army do not favour any extension of the ceasefire, fearing this might land the Amarnath yatris in peril. In the three weeks since the ceasefire, terrorists have carried out 45 attacks on the security forces in Kashmir.