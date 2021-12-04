New Delhi: In a big push for self-reliance in the defence sector, the Centre has approved manufacture of over 5 lakh AK-203 asssult rifles at Korwa, Amethi, in Uttar Pradesh. Ahead of UP Assembly polls, the state is on its way to become a defence manufacturing hub, while Amethi is all set to emerge as a hub for manufacturing of AK203 assault rifles. This multi-thousand crore project is a joint venture between India and Russia and reflects the deepening partnership between the two countries in the defence sector. This also reflects the ever increasing paradigm shift in defence acquisition from buy (global) to Make in India. AK-203 is a derivative of the AK47, which is part of the Kalashnikov assault rifle family. The AK203 will replace in service INSAS rifle as the standard-issue for Indian Army personnel that were inducted over three decades back. “The 7.62 X 39mm caliber AK-203 Rifles with an effective range of 300 meters, are light weight, robust and easy to use Modern Assault Rifles with proven technology that will enhance the combat potential of soldiers to adequately meet present and envisaged operational challenges. They will enhance the operational effectiveness of the Indian Army in Counter Insurgency/Counter Terrorism operations” government sources told The Sunday Guardian. Lieutenant General Satish Dua (retired) welcomed the decision and said: “This is a great decision. With the induction of AK 203 Rifle, a prime need of the Armed Forces will be fulfilled, be it Army, Navy or Air Force. The Indian soldier will get reliable weapon. AK rifles are very reliable weapons and favourite across the world. Even terrorist organisations use them. AK-203 is the latest version from Kailashnov. After the three forces, even Para Military and Police forces can place orders as it’s made in India. It will also give substantive boost to Indian defence industry, projects like Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat in a big way. There is also potential to export this weapon, with Indian workmanship and competitive prices, especially to third world countries.” A government source said: “The project will provide business opportunities to various MSMEs and other defence industries for supply of raw material and components, which will lead to generation of new employment opportunities.”