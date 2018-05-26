Rajnath Singh is satisfied with the drop in stone-pelting incidents.

The Central government—in particular the Home Ministry and the Defence Ministry—is taking regular feedbacks from the agencies on the ground situation in Kashmir to explore the possibility of extending the Ramzan ceasefire beyond Eid, likely to take place around 15 June.

As per reports, the government is happy that the ceasefire has led to the suspension of violent protests across the Kashmir valley, especially in South Kashmir.

Army Chief Bipin Rawat visited Kashmir after the ceasefire and was briefed by the commanders on the ground regarding the prevailing situation. As the annual Amarnath yatra is scheduled to start from 28 June, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has advocated the extension of the ceasefire until the pilgrimage is over.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh held a review meeting regarding the ceasefire and expressed his satisfaction over the relative calm that has been witnessed in the valley and the drop in stone-pelting incidents. On the ground, there is a general improvement in the law and order situation and state DGP S.P. Vaid recently tweeted that the situation has eased.

Centre’s interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma, who has been working very hard to make the ceasefire comprehensive and result oriented, came to Srinagar after the ceasefire and held discussions with the police and the officials. Reports said that during his meeting with the Chief Minsiter and Governor N.N. Vohra, Sharma expressed hope that after Eid, if peace continues, the Centre may extend the ceasefire. Sharma has also been in touch with the separatists in order to ensure their participation in the dialogue process.

Senior Hurriyat leader Abdul Gani Bhat said in Handwara on Monday that there would be a dialogue between New Delhi and the separatists soon. He said that Hurriyat was for talks and for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute through dialogue. Reports in Srinagar said that Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was also trying to establish her own channels of communication with the separatists and also with opposition National Conference to ensure that the ceasefire initiative reaches the next level.

Reports said that she was in touch with NC patron Farooq Abdullah and it was courtesy the consultations held between the two leaders that the former J&K CM asked the separatists and the mainstream political parties to join hands to rescue the people of Kashmir from their misery. Much to the surprise of the media, Farooq Abdullah was present on stage when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Srinagar recently for the inauguration of different development projects in J&K.