NEW DELHI: The Centre has filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court and served a copy of it to all the petitioners in the Rafale deal case. The move came following the Congress’ charge about the “missing CAG report”. The government on Saturday filed an affidavit making a factual correction in a paragraph in the Rafale judgment, in which a reference was made about the Comptroller and Auditor General and Parliament’s Public Account Committee. This is to be noted that the apex court had earlier given a clean chit to the government and had rejected a bunch of petitions for probe into the Rafale deal. In its judgment, the Supreme Court had noted that the pricing details have been shared with CAG, and the report of the CAG has been examined by the PAC. The Congress, accusing the government of “misleading” the Supreme Court which resulted in “factual bloomers” in the judgment, demanded that the Attorney General and the CAG be summoned by the PAC of Parliament in this connection. PAC chairman and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said he will press for summoning the Attorney General and the CAG to ask them when the public auditor’s report was tabled and when did the PAC examine it.