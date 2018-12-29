Fear of allies deserting NDA, possibility of a face-off with the judiciary and ‘uncontrollable’ repercussions deter BJP from taking the ordinance route.

NEW DELHI: The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is unlikely to bring in an ordinance to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya and will go by the Supreme Court’s observation in the case, top BJP leaders have said.

According to them, multiple reasons have “deflated” the option of taking the ordinance route, primary among them being possibility of allies deserting the NDA if any such ordinance is brought, creation of an ugly face-off between the judiciary and the legislative, the “uncontrollable” repercussions that might happen if an ordinance was brought and the sentiment among the party leaders that Ram temple as an electoral issue was unlikely to pay much dividend in the polls that are now less than four months away.

“Some of our allies have explicitly expressed their reservation against bringing in an ordinance on this issue, and as we stand right now, we need their support and cannot annoy them. Also, a large section of party leaders, including the top leadership, is worried about the repercussions that might happen if the ordinance is introduced. It could lead to a frenzy in Ayodhya and lead to a ripple effect across the entire country,” claimed a top party source.

“Since the matter is pending before the highest court of the land, it will put us on a weak ground, both morally and politically, if we try to circumvent or bypass the judiciary in such a sensitive issue. Propriety demands that we wait for the court’s order which is already on its way,” he added.

Even the leadership of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of BJP, seems to be thinking that the government should not take any “ill-advised” step by coming under the influence of select voices who are pushing hard for it.

“The Sangh has been analysing the feedback that it receives from various quarters. Bringing in an ordinance right now would be premature. Ram temple as an electoral issue is not going to give huge dividends and hence it is better if the matter is left for the court to decide. The loss in the three states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan has given us ample illustration of this,” an RSS functionary said.

Rajya Sabha member Rakesh Sinha and two BJP MPs had announced before the start of the winter session of Parliament that they would introduce a Private Member’s Bill on Ram temple. However, there is no sign of the Bill being introduced as yet. Conventionally, such a Bill is moved on a Friday. Going by it, Sinha is left with just one day—4 January—to move the Bill, as the session will end on 8 January. Moreover, a member needs to give 30 days’ notice to introduce such a Bill in any of the Houses.

Since the related law came to into effect in 1952, only 14 Private Member’s Bills have been passed so far.

Parliamentary experts say that with this historical background, the only importance of such a Bill is that an MP, by introducing it in Parliament, would be able to send a message to the people that he or she, or the party or organisation he or she belongs to, is really concerned and serious about the issue over which the Bill has been moved.