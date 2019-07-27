This is in addition to 40,000 deployed recently for Amarnath Yatra security.

Srinagar: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration, especially the security grid, to keep themselves ready for a “big decision” post the Amarnath Yatra, according to informed sources. Doval was on a recent two-day visit to Kashmir and held a series of meetings here.

A senior police officer privy to one of the meetings chaired by Doval told this newspaper that state police has been asked to fully cooperate with NIA raids in Kashmir. Soon after Doval’s return to Delhi, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order to move 10,000 troops to the state, even as the Centre had recently dispatched an additional 40,000 paramilitary troops for smooth conduct of the Amarnath Yatra.

The heavy security build-up in Kashmir valley comes at a time when a section of the media from Delhi has reported that the BJP-led Central government in its first 100 days will take some “bold decisions” on Kashmir. Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has already tweeted about the growing fears among people of Kashmir. He has said that people of Kashmir were on edge due to the Centre’s “hard policy” regarding the state.

While state Governor Satya Pal Malik has remained tight-lipped about what is going to happen in Kashmir after the culmination of the Amarnath Yatra on 15 August, state DGP Dilbagh Singh told the media that additional troops were being airlifted on his request as they were to be deployed in North Kashmir. The Centre had already stationed around 100 companies of paramilitary forces in February 2019 for the Lok Sabha elections. More troops were rushed to Kashmir for massive anti-terror operations.

People of Kashmir have started hoarding ration and other necessary food items fearing months of unrest. Most hospitals in Srinagar have been asked to keep their emergency department ready and fresh supplies of first aid material have reached them this month. There have been reports that the Centre will strike down Article 35A and Article 370 which give Kashmir special constitutional position and powers.