New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has claimed that Rajasthan is way ahead of other states in the recovery of corona patients. It is 72.90% as against the national average of 48.20%. In an exclusive interview to The Sunday Guardian, Gehlot took on the Centre by saying the impact coronavirus has had on the country’s economy cannot be rectified with mere announcements. The condition of people will not improve on its own without the Centre’s intervention. There is a need to directly put money in the hands of poor labourers, middle class and farmers. Eighty percent of the Central government relief package has been announced in the form of loans and not direct relief. Excerpts:

Q: Lockdown 5 has started and measures to normalise the day-to-day activities have been set in motion. How successful are these efforts?

A: See, it was easy to impose the lockdown, but opening up is tough. There was no option but to give relaxation as all the trade and businesses had come to a standstill. We have to save the lives as well as livelihood. Therefore, it was necessary to open up. We have taken decisions by keeping in mind the advisory issued by the Centre. I know that businessmen are facing lots for problems. I hope that the situation will improve. My government is taking care of every section of the society.

Q: The Centre has announced several packages for farmers, they will now be able to sell their products anywhere. What do you have to say?

A: I am not questioning the decisions of the Centre. I welcome every decision that is being taken in the interest of the farmers. There is a lot of talk about Rs 20 lakh crore package, but nobody is going to get immediate relief from it. If you analyse the package, it is loan based. Farmers have not got any immediate relief. Congress President Sonia Gandhi has suggested that 10,000 rupees each should be given to every poor.

Q: What about state government’s responsibility?

A: Our government has given three months’ social security pension to 78 lakh people that amounts to Rs 2,100 crore. Five crore people have been given free wheat. Approximately 33 lakh people were given the assistance at the rate of Rs 2,500 each. I am determined to see to it that no one goes to sleep hungry in Rajasthan. This lockdown has worsened the economic situation and led to a huge reduction in revenue. It has been decided to use the MLA fund for two years only to strengthen health infrastructure.

Q: What are your views about Centre’s strategy on coronavirus?

A: It is time to fight this epidemic together and not to blame anyone. But objectively, if we see the present condition, one finds that the situation could have been handled better. Rahul Gandhi warned about corona in February. Things would have been different if his advise was taken into serious consideration. The situation would have been much better. Chief Ministers should have been taken into confidence before taking a decision to lockdown. The evacuation of migrant labourers could be planned in a better manner.

Q: The Centre has praised your efforts. Did your experiences of handling disasters in the state earlier help you in any way?

A: Certainly, we had experience of management of a famine-like disaster in the previous term. We discussed the situation with all political parties, social and religious organisations, and health experts from the very beginning. Once we took everybody in confidence, there was no delay in the decision-making.

Since the outbreak of corona in Bhilwara, the area was sealed with an immediate curfew and the entire population of 32 lakh residents was examined. As a result of this, today Bhilwara has become the role model for the world. I personally interacted with all the MPs and MLAs. Not just that, we engaged directly with the ground workers up to the Panchayat level.

We have expanded the testing up to 4.67 lakh tests. Quarantine management committees have been set up to Panchayat level in rural areas and ward level in the urban areas.

Recently, the Centre conducted corona management analysis of 10 big states, in which Rajasthan ranked first. We are doing 6412 Test Per Million (TPM) in Rajasthan while national average is 3,240. The death rate is 2.8 % in Rajasthan in comparison to 2.16% of national average. In terms of recovery rate, Rajasthan is way ahead with 72.90 % against national average of 48.20%. Doubling rate of Rajasthan is 20 days, while it is far better than national average of 16 days.

Q: There has been politics over migrant workers’ transportation? Your comments.

A: See, sending migrants labours to their home is a matter of humanity rather than the politics. Congress President Sonia Gandhi and the entire Congress party have extended full support to the Central government in this crisis. We believe that the workers should not be made to pay the cost of their transportation in these tough times. My government made arrangements to send labourers by Shramik Special Train, for which the state government paid the fare. We have arranged special buses and set up temporary camps. We ran free labour buses. The SDM was given the responsibility to make sure that no migrants had to walk on foot. There was a lack of management by Railways, large number of workers’ special trains instead of reaching their destinations reached elsewhere. This caused huge hardship to the workers. Many of them have died.

Q: Rajasthan’s economy is largely dependent on the tourism industry. What’s the way forward?

A: There is no doubt that tourism is a big industry for us. Due to corona crisis, hotels, restaurants, tourist places, religious places are closed. I am hoping that hotels, restaurants will open soon. It may take time for the tourism industry to normalise.

Other businesses have opened up in the state’s industrial sector. Due to this, now the migration of labourers has also stopped. Necessary decisions will be made soon to encourage hotels, taxis, services and related activities to support the tourism industry.

Q: It has been projected that big factories moving out of China will not come to India. Labour laws have been changed. Are you hopeful that the industries will now move in Rajasthan as well?

A: If any industry or investor from any country or other states wants to start their project in Rajasthan, we will certainly welcome it and provide all necessary facilities. We have set up a task force, which is contacting and coordinating industry and investors proactively.