SRINAGAR: Several Union ministers, including Ravi Shankar Prasad, recently visited Kashmir to inaugurate several projects. Prasad inaugurated an indoor stadium in Baramulla and assured the people of Jammu and Kashmir that the Union Territory would see rapid development on all fronts following the abrogation of Article 370.

The Union ministers are currently on a week-long outreach programme in J&K to clarify on rumours like land and jobs in J&K would be in jeopardy following the abrogation of Article 370.

Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday assured the people of J&K that land and jobs for locals, subject to certain exceptions, will be protected in J&K. Murma also said that over 1,000 development projects in the UT have been completed in the last 18 months and an equal number would be completed in the coming months. Murmu said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have a lot of apprehensions, especially about domicile rights since the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year.

Murmu, along with the Union Ministers, assured people about the government’s commitment to implement the 74th Constitutional Amendment to strengthen the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in J&K. He also said that his administration will have a relook at the present reservation policy so that no section of society is left out from the new era of development started by the Centre. Earlier, the Union Ministers said that power potential of J&K would be fully utilised and hydro electric power projects would be completed without any further delay.

L-G Murmu said that the week-long public outreach programme was started to spread awareness among the common people about the various initiatives for public welfare started after abrogation of Article 370.

Meanwhile, Faggan Singh Kulaste, Minister of State for Steel, and Krishan Pal Gurjar, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, inaugurated several public projects in Poonch district.