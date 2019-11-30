According to sources, the process may take a few months to be completed.

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory’s Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu has submitted a report to the Central government on the “talks” held with the political leaders in Kashmir, official sources have said. Soon, most of the detained political leaders will be released, but in a phased manner, the sources added.

Since the commencement of the Parliament’s winter session, intelligence sleuths and senior police officers have been in touch with the detained political leaders in Kashmir, especially three former Chief Ministers, including Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti. Meanwhile, some of the important mainstream political party leaders have been released, including three former ministers, Ghulam Hassan Mir, Mohmad Dilawar Mir and Abdul Rehman Veeri of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP). Besides, the authorities have also shifted former minister Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen from the sub-jail of MLA hostel in Srinagar to his home at Khan Sahib Budgam. These leaders have been in favour of resumption of political activities in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 on 5 August, sources close to them claimed.

These developments have come in the backdrop of a recent decision by the officials in J&K after consultation with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Recently, there have been several visits by some important officials from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to the Union Territory. Sources close to these developments told this newspaper that the officials met the important political leaders of Kashmir to analyse their behaviour if they are released in a phased manner. Following these “talks”, an assessment report was made and submitted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, reports said.

However, one of the senior police officers said: “We have to evaluate each and every situation in J&K. We cannot allow any political party or leader to spoil the peaceful atmosphere here as normal life is returning with great difficulty.” According to sources, the process may take a few months to be completed.

An important PDP leader and former Finance Minister, along with recently released political leaders, are reportedly in touch with each other and it is being speculated that they might float a new front to contest the upcoming Assembly elections in J&K.

Recently, the Central government said that they were in favour of political activities in the newly created UT of J&K and state BJP leaders have told the media that they are ready for the Assembly elections and hope that polls would be conducted soon.